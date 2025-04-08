Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Hair Drying System (HOF-638)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient hair drying system that would allow a person to move around and dry their hair in a hands-free manner," said an inventor, from Conroe, Texas, "so I invented the SILVA BONNET HOOD HAIR DRYER. My design would eliminate the hassle of sitting/standing in one position and holding a hair dryer."

The patent-pending invention provides a new portable hair dryer. In doing so, it can be worn and used at home, while traveling, etc. As a result, it allows the user to dry their hair and perform other tasks simultaneously. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who dry their hair.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-638, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED