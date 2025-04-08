Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TN Nursery Champions Sustainability With $20,000 In Student Scholarships

2025-04-08 11:32:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Students from all academic backgrounds are encouraged to apply by submitting a short essay on how they plan to use their education to positively impact the environment or contribute to sustainability in their future careers. The deadline for applications is December 30th each year , and the winners will be announced on December 31st .

"This scholarship reflects our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and education," said Tammy Sons, CEO of TN Nursery. "We believe in investing in students who will shape the future of our planet."

University departments, career centers, and scholarship offices are encouraged to share the scholarship details on their websites and with their student bodies to help spread awareness of this opportunity.

For more information and application instructions, visit

By promoting this opportunity, your university not only supports students but also connects with TN Nursery's mission to protect native ecosystems and foster educational growth.

For media inquiries or to confirm your institution's participation in sharing the scholarship, please contact:

Tammy Sons
 Email: [email protected]
Phone: (931) 304-6844

SOURCE TN Nursery

MENAFN08042025003732001241ID1109404493

