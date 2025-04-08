TN Nursery Champions Sustainability With $20,000 In Student Scholarships
"This scholarship reflects our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and education," said Tammy Sons, CEO of TN Nursery. "We believe in investing in students who will shape the future of our planet."
University departments, career centers, and scholarship offices are encouraged to share the scholarship details on their websites and with their student bodies to help spread awareness of this opportunity.
For more information and application instructions, visit
By promoting this opportunity, your university not only supports students but also connects with TN Nursery's mission to protect native ecosystems and foster educational growth.
For media inquiries or to confirm your institution's participation in sharing the scholarship, please contact:
Tammy Sons
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (931) 304-6844
