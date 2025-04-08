Dr. Deborah Villanueva Named RISE's 2025 Health Care Hero

The mental health clinical supervisor at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health received the RISE Health Care Hero Award on Monday, April 7 at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, KY, April 8, 2025 RISE is pleased to announce that Dr. Deborah Villanueva, DSW, MSW, LCSW, mental health clinical supervisor, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, is this year's winner of the RISE Health Care Hero Award.

The prestigious award is presented each year at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health. It acknowledges an individual's effort to make a significant impact on the lives of underserved populations through health care and/or social services interventions, and through superior example of the RISE mission to promote health equity among all patients.

Dr. Villanueva was selected from a pool of more than 60 nominations for the award, which was narrowed down to four finalists, for her work supporting individuals and families navigating the complex intersections of mental health, trauma, and systemic inequities.

Angela Trenado, mental health clinical supervisor, United American Indian Involvement, Inc., nominated Dr. Villanueva for the award, noting her leadership in addressing social determinants of health through more than 20 years of dedication to improving the health and well-being of underserved populations through innovative mental health care, education, and social services.

"Throughout her career, Dr. Villanueva has pioneered efforts to support children, youth, and families impacted by trauma. Her clinical practice includes providing critical mental health care to survivors of trafficking, tailoring her approach to their unique cultural, developmental, and emotional needs. Recognizing the gaps in existing systems of care, she has spearheaded initiatives to train mental health professionals and community leaders in delivering trauma-informed, culturally competent care. Her programs have empowered underserved communities by ensuring access to mental health resources that respect and reflect their lived experiences," wrote Trenado in the nomination.

Trenado also recognized Dr. Villanueva's impact on the structural level, where she has led efforts to prepare and advance culturally centered treatment frameworks, equipping clinicians with tools to provide effective, compassionate care. By addressing cultural factors, language barriers, and the stigma surrounding mental health, she has significantly improved outcomes for diverse populations, particularly those from Latino, Hispanic, and immigrant communities, added Trenado.

"Her work embodies a commitment to health equity that transcends geographic boundaries and inspires change on a global scale. In every role, Dr. Villanueva demonstrates an unparalleled dedication to creating equitable, accessible, and culturally informed health care solutions. Her ability to blend clinical expertise with advocacy, education, and organizational leadership has reshaped how underserved populations experience care. Her contributions not only improve individual lives but also challenge and transform the systems that perpetuate inequities."

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals in the managed care space, recognized industrywide as the number one resource for all things Medicare Advantage. Offering 30+ conferences annually focused on timely topics and ample networking opportunities for established and emerging leaders, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering a world-class conference experience dedicated to career advancement and industry intelligence. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, and customized training, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE RISE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED