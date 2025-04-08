Heffernan Financial Services Expands Its Northwest Presence With The Hiring Of Kyle Russell As Assistant Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Financial Services, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, announced that Kyle Russell has joined the company as Assistant Vice President.

With over 30 years in the industry, Kyle began his role as a consultant with a local Boston Professional Employer Organization (PEO) where he focused on retirement plan compliance. A move to Seattle in the early 2000s led to a role with a predominant local benefits consulting firm where Kyle has spent over 15 years building his book of business.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Kyle for over 15 years and had the opportunity to work closely with him at a previous firm before joining Heffernan," said Dallas Otter, Senior Vice President, Retirement Plan Services of Heffernan Financial Services. "Kyle will be a tremendous asset to our team, and I'm excited to collaborate with him to grow our retirement plan business and enhance the support we offer to our existing clients."

"At Heffernan Financial, we are thrilled to welcome Kyle Russell to our team as a Retirement Plan Consultant. With over 25 years of industry expertise, Kyle's deep knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services in the Pacific Northwest. His commitment to excellence and client-focused approach aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will have on our clients and our team," Blake Thibaut, President of Heffernan Financial Services.

About Heffernan Financial Services

Heffernan Retirement Services is a full-service financial services firm, offering strategies and solutions for corporations, foundations, and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over 100 years of experience in consulting and advisory services.

Heffernan Retirement Services believes that all employees deserve the ability to retire on their terms as a reward for a lifetime of hard work. They champion this cause by working with clients to create a comprehensive retirement plan. Being both vendor and investment neutral, Heffernan Retirement Services acts as your true independent consultant.

For more information, visit heffgroupfs.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (September 2017). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in seven primary areas: DC plan assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, compliance record and DC plan participation rate. This honor is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither the advisors nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

The financial consultants at Heffernan Retirement Services are registered representatives with, and securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Heffernan Retirement Services and Heffernan Financial Services are separate non-affiliated entities from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Heffernan Financial Services

