Agile Defense Welcomes Jennifer Hosking To Vice President Of Proposal Development

MCLEAN, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense today named Jennifer Hosking as its Vice President of Proposal Development. In this new position, Hosking will be responsible for leading a team of dynamic proposal managers and writers supporting Defense and Federal Civilian pursuits. In her new role, Hosking will be supporting everything from task order responses to large, complex proposals.

"Jennifer has extensive experience working in the federal government contracting market and she was a natural fit for this role," said Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense. "We are thrilled to have her on board, driving investment for Agile. She truly embodies what it means to be an Agile partner, hustling every day and ready to make an impact on day one."

Previously, Hosking has led her own independent proposal and strategy consulting business for more than 20 years before serving as the director of proposals for ValidaTek. With opportunity values up to one billion dollars, Hosking led teams through all stages of capture and proposal development and provided consulting advice on BD processes and organizational models.

"Agile is an industry powerhouse and it's an honor to be on board," said Hosking. "With my experience, along with my hunger to grow and evolve, I'm excited to jump in and deliver results for Agile Defense customers and partners."

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Agile Defense provides defense and civilian organizations with specialized solutions, contextualized data and robust cybersecurity measures to help safeguard our nation's sensitive assets. Agile Defense customers range from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Smithsonian to the Department of Homeland Security, the Navy and more.

About Agile Defense:

Headquartered in McLean, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Testing and Evaluation, and AI / Automation. With over 2,000 engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Agile Defense

