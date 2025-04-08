Ultra Clean Earns Intel's 2025 EPIC Supplier Award

HAYWARD, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq, UCTT) is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025. This award recognizes the top performers in the Intel supply chain for their world-class commitment to continuous improvement and performance excellence over the past year.

"Congratulations to UCT on receiving the Intel EPIC Supplier Award, Intel's highest supplier recognition," said Frank Sanders, corporate vice president and general manager of Global Supply Chain Operations at Intel. "Their unwavering commitment to quality, drive for excellence, and dedication to technology innovation make them vital to our success. We greatly appreciate their collaboration and continued focus on results."

"As one of a select few companies awarded the Intel EPIC Supplier Award in 2025, UCT is truly one of the best suppliers in the semiconductor industry," said Dave Bloss, corporate vice president and general manager of Global Sourcing for Equipment & Materials at Intel. "Their customer orientation and commitment to superior performance is a testament to their dedication and serves as a global benchmark for others to follow."

The Intel EPIC Supplier Award recognizes the top performers in the Intel supply chain for their dedication to "EPIC" performance-Excellence, Partnership, Inclusion and Continuous Improvement. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program.

To qualify for the Intel EPIC Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations and achieve aggressive strategic objectives aligned to Intel's priorities.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at .

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

