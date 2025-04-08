Beer Cans Analysis Report 2025: Craft And Premium Segments Fueling Growth - Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts To 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Cans Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Beer Cans Market was valued at USD 13.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.4% Rising beer consumption, particularly in the craft and premium segments, is a key driver of market expansion. Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward canned beer for its ability to maintain freshness, block light and oxygen exposure, and enhance portability. Breweries, on the other hand, are shifting toward aluminum packaging as they prioritize sustainability, product preservation, and cost efficiency. With the craft beer industry continuing to thrive, demand for high-quality packaging that preserves unique flavors and carbonation is surging.



Market players are also responding to changing consumer preferences by focusing on sustainable packaging solutions. Aluminum cans, known for their lightweight nature and recyclability, are emerging as the dominant packaging choice. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, driven by its ability to provide superior protection against external elements that can impact beer quality. Reduced transportation costs and extended product shelf life make aluminum the preferred material for both large and small-scale breweries. The increasing emphasis on environmental responsibility is further reinforcing this trend, prompting beer manufacturers to integrate eco-friendly packaging into their production strategies.

The market is also segmented by product type, with 1-piece, 2-piece, and 3-piece cans available. The 1-piece can segment is experiencing robust growth, projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast timeline. These cans are gaining popularity due to their seamless structure, which offers enhanced leak protection and durability. Pressurized and nitrogen-infused beers benefit from this format, making it a preferred choice for premium and specialty beer varieties. With breweries focusing on delivering high-end offerings, the demand for 1-piece cans is accelerating.

North America holds a significant share of the beer cans market, accounting for 30% of the total revenue in 2024. High beer consumption, particularly in craft and premium segments, continues to fuel regional demand. The United States alone generated USD 3.2 billion in 2024, with rising craft beer popularity and expanding e-commerce channels supporting market expansion. A well-developed aluminum recycling ecosystem and growing consumer awareness of sustainable packaging are prompting breweries to transition to lightweight, eco-friendly cans. As consumer preferences shift toward diverse beer flavors and improved packaging efficiency, manufacturers are optimizing their production strategies to meet evolving industry demands. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



