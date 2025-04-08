Beer Cans Analysis Report 2025: Craft And Premium Segments Fueling Growth - Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$20.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
Company Profiles
- Ardagh Group Asahi Group Baixicans Ball Canpack Ceylon Beverage Can Crown Daiwa Can Erjin Packaging G3 Enterprises Hainan Zhenxi Nampak Orora Packaging Scan Holdings Shining Aluminum Thai Beverage Can Toyo Seikan Visy
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising beer consumption
3.2.1.2 Growth of craft beer and premium segments
3.2.1.3 Shift from glass bottles to aluminum cans for sustainability
3.2.1.4 Growth of non-alcoholic & low-alcohol beer
3.2.1.5 Cost efficiency & manufacturing advancements
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Regulatory challenges and restrictions on alcohol packaging
3.2.2.2 Competition from alternative packaging materials
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Aluminum
5.3 Steel
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 1-piece cans
6.3 2-piece cans
6.4 3-piece cans
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Small (Below 330 ml)
7.3 Medium (330 ml - 500 ml)
7.4 Large (Above 500 ml)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 ANZ
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
