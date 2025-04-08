Sunlight Simplify Announces New Partnership With Optimalex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Simplify is excited to now be partnered with Optimalex , a predictive analytics and workflow automation insurtech.

"Sunlight Simplify is committed to innovating on behalf of our clients' most complex challenges," said Bernadette Leh , President and Co-Founder at Sunlight Simplify. "Enriching our offering with Optimalex gives our clients access to the most recent claims predictive analytics techniques. This integration provides more options for our clients to increase efficiencies."

Optimalex's award-winning predictive analytics and workflow automation solution offers Medical Professional Liability insurance carriers, self-insureds, and attorneys the means to reduce cycle time and optimize outcomes in a variety of claim types.

"Optimalex is delighted to partner with Sunlight Simplify , a core systems reference in the Medical Professional Liability industry," said Founder and CEO Frank Giaoui . "We believe this collaboration will be beneficial for Sunlight Simplify, Optimalex, and all future users."

About Sunlight Simplify

Sunlight Simplify is a cloud based, no-code & low-code, Policy Administration software solution for Insurance Carriers and MGAs. The enterprise suite is tailored to support the specific requirements of the Medical Professional Liability Insurance line of business. The highly flexible, multi-language, multi-currency configurable solution allows for quick implementation across states, territories and countries.

About Optimalex

Optimalex 's team combines decades of practical business experience, academic law & economics research and data & software engineering development. Its suite of AI workflow assistance and predictive analytics solutions assists P&C insurance carriers, self-insureds and defense attorneys in enhancing efficiency, mitigating risk and achieving the best possible claims outcome. Optimalex's flagship solution, Agatha, is fueled with millions of data covering the vast majority of the Medical Professional Liability market in all U.S. jurisdictions. It is available alongside other solutions such as data structuring, report generation, and nuclear loss detection.

