A REVOLUTIONARY FUSION OF GLASS CRAFTSMANSHIP AND MUSIC THE WORLD's FIRST PLAYABLE GLASS VIOLIN

Glass Violin Recognized by the Guiness Book

- HARIO

TOKYO, CHUO-KU,, JAPAN, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HARIO Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has combined over 60 years of expertise in heatproof glass manufacturing with the artistry of highly skilled Japanese artisans to unveil a groundbreaking innovation: the world's first playable glass violin . This creation redefines traditional perceptions of musical instruments.

Originally crafted in 2003, this glass violin will be available to a select buyer chosen through a lottery system. To ensure that the instrument is visually stunning and fully playable, HARIO artisans meticulously thinned and evenly distributed the glass thickness, achieving a level of precision and craftsmanship that machines cannot replicate.

Each violin has been painstakingly handcrafted by expert artisans, showcasing an unprecedented level of skill. HARIO has long been a pioneer in glass manufacturing, earning official recognition from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM on March 19 as the "first playable glass violin." Masterful Hand-Blown Glass Technique The body of the glass violin was shaped meticulously using traditional hand-blown glass techniques. Typically, hand-blown glass takes on simple forms, making it extremely challenging to replicate the intricate curves and delicate details of a violin.

Limited Edition Glass Violin for Sale In celebration of this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM achievement, we are excited to offer a one-of-a-kind glass violin for purchase at 5.5 million yen, approximately USD 35,000. In the event of multiple applications, a buyer will be chosen through a lottery system. For more details about the purchasing process, please reach out to us at .... We kindly ask that all inquiries be made via email for the best assistance.

About HARIO , a heatproof glass manufacturer founded in 1921, embodies its name, which translates to“the King of Glass.” As the only company in Japan with a mass-production factory, HARIO has led the way in environmental responsibility since 1972, operating a“chimney-free factory” that melts glass using electricity instead of fossil fuels.

Initially specializing in handcrafted laboratory glassware such as beakers and flasks, HARIO now designs, manufactures, and sells a diverse array of products, including coffee and tea equipment, kitchenware, and more. The cone-shaped coffee dripper“V60,” in particular, has become a favorite among baristas and is now sold in over 75 countries worldwide.

