Breaking Records, Setting Standards- California Business Brokers® Named Best in Brokerage & M&A.

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Breaking Records. Setting Standards. California Business Brokers® Named Best in Brokerage & M&A – Celebrates Unprecedented Growth Across California and Beyond.

California Business Brokers ® proudly announces a landmark year, earning national recognition as the Best in Brokerage & M&A while achieving record-breaking sales and launching new offices in San Luis Obispo and San Francisco. As the most trusted name in business sales and mergers & acquisitions since 2003, the firm is entering a new era of excellence-one defined by rapid statewide growth and bold international expansion.

With over two decades of proven results, California Business Brokers® has experienced its highest year of closed transactions and total deal volume in company history. This achievement has earned the firm prestigious industry honors, including a nomination for“Best in M&A” nationwide, positioning it among the most elite dealmakers in North America.

“Our record-breaking performance in 2024 is a testament to the strength of our brokerage model, the expertise of our advisors, and the growing demand for quality M&A guidance across the market,” said Christina Lazuric Woscoff, Founder and Principal Broker.“We're proud to lead the next generation of business brokerage-locally, nationally, and globally.”

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, California Business Brokers® will open two new offices in San Luis Obispo and San Francisco, bringing its award-winning services to businesses throughout Central and Northern California. These strategic locations are designed to meet surging demand in key metro and mid-market regions.

Looking ahead, the firm is preparing for major expansion into international markets, enhancing its reach to global investors, buyers, and cross-border transactions. This move positions California Business Brokers® as one of the few U.S.-based firms with both the infrastructure and deal flow capacity to operate seamlessly across international boundaries.

With a sharp focus on middle-market transactions, precision valuations, and strategic deal execution, California Business Brokers® continues to set industry benchmarks for professionalism, confidentiality, and client results.

About California Business Brokers®

Founded in 2003, California Business Brokers® is California's premier M&A and business brokerage advisory firm, specializing in the confidential sale of privately held companies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, construction, distribution, services, and technology. Headquartered in Mission Viejo with offices across the state and a growing international footprint, the firm is known for its unmatched success rate, award-winning advisors, and market-leading marketing strategies.

Media Contact:

California Business Brokers®

📞 800.296.2499

🌐

📍 Headquarters: Mission Viejo, CA

California Business Brokers®

CBB Global Group of Companies

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.