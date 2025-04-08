Jaipur Hit-And-Run Case: Rajasthan Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 50 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and contractual jobs for the kin of three deceased who died in a tragic incident in Jaipur.

Congress District Vice President Usman Khan, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV into multiple pedestrians and vehicles, killing three people and injuring six others.

Among the deceased were siblings Mamta Kanwar (50) and Virendra Singh (48), both residents of Shastri Nagar, and Awadhesh Pareek (37), a resident of Laldas Ka Khada.

The victims succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Virendra Singh died later due to critical injuries.

The Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each deceased victim's family and assured contractual jobs to the next of kin. Jaipur MP Manju Sharma met with the affected families on Tuesday and assured them of full government support.

Meanwhile, the Congress also has acted swiftly, removing Usman Khan (62) from his post as District Vice President.

According to Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, the incident began on MI Road, where Khan's vehicle reportedly collided with another car. From there, he drove erratically through the city's narrow streets, hitting pedestrians and parked vehicles, eventually entering the Nahargarh police station area.

The first major collision was reported near the Santoshi Mata Mandir, where Khan struck a scooty and a motorcycle, then fled the scene. His vehicle also hit multiple parked vehicles outside the Nahargarh police station.

Six people were seriously injured in the incident, including Monesh Soni (28), Mohammad Jalaluddin (44), Deepika Saini (17), Vijay Narayan (65), Zebunnisha (50) and Anshika (24). All injured are currently receiving treatment in a city hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari visited the trauma ward of SMS Hospital on Tuesday to meet the victims.

During her visit, she inquired about the condition of the injured and met with their family members. She assured them of all possible support and directed medical officers to ensure that there is no negligence in treatment.

“Rules and laws exist, but it is equally important for all of us to follow them. We must be mindful and responsible while driving. Along with the government, the public must also understand the seriousness of such matters," she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also extended her condolences to the families of the deceased, confirming that the accused has been arrested.

“Efforts will also be made to ensure such tragic incidents do not happen in the future,” she claimed.