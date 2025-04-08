LANDERS CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM STORES LAUNCH EMPLOYEE PRICING AS AUTOMAKER REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO AMERICAN BUYERS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to newly enacted tariffs and a rapidly evolving market, Landers Auto Group is taking bold, immediate action to deliver clarity and value to Mid-South drivers.

Beginning today, Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Southaven, MS, and Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North in Covington, TN, are offering Employee Pricing or current cash incentives on select new vehicles as part of Stellantis NV's national initiative, "America's Freedom of Choice."

"We're stepping up for our customers just like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram are stepping up for the country," said Kent Ritchey, owner of Landers Auto Group. "We believe in the promise to consumers to make upgrading more affordable during a time when buyers need it most."

The Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram stores are reinforcing the manufacturer's stance with a pledge to protect customers from sudden price shifts.

Effective immediately, customers can expect:



Employee Pricing on all eligible new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles

No markups on in-stock inventory due to tariff speculation or supply concerns

Your current vehicle is now worth more. If you choose not to trade it in, we will still buy it from you, any make, model, age, or mileage

All existing customer vehicle orders will be honored at the pre-tariff price. No changes. No surprises

If you have already placed parts or service orders, we will fulfill them at pre-tariff pricing All current inventory of parts, tires, and oil will remain at pre-tariff prices with no additional markup

"There's a lot we can't control," Ritchey added. "But we can control how we show up for our communities. That means staying transparent, staying committed, and doing what's right."

Landers Auto Group is one of the largest privately held automotive groups in the Midsouth, proudly serving thousands of customers annually and employing over 500 associates.

For more information, call Kent Ritchey at (901) 277-4040.

SOURCE Landers Dodge (Memphis)

