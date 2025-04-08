Enhanced Side-Entry Mixers Offer Reliability And Efficiency For The Toughest Tasks

Updated Plenty TM and STM series side-entry mixers handle the most demanding industrial applications, including oil and gas, biofuels and chemical processing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenty®, a part of SPX FLOW's suite of industrial mixing solutions, has introduced an updated version of its proven TM and STM Series Heavy-Duty Side-Entry Mixers. With an enhanced design that offers greater reliability and efficiency, they are built to handle the harshest environments and tasks for some of the most demanding industries, such as crude oil storage, sludge management and other critical mixing applications.

Plenty's TM and STM series mixers are time-tested, offering decades of proven success for customers globally. These mixers are the standard for energy-efficient, safe and low-maintenance mixing solutions with advanced fluid dynamics and state-of-the-art engineering.

Efficiency and performance: High-efficiency impellers and a durable belt drive system that minimize energy consumption while improving fluid movement. Robust sealing systems, durable bearings and a tank shut-off device are designed for longevity with minimal maintenance.

Application versatility: Configurable in fixed or swivel-angle designs, the mixers provide flexibility in handling sludge suspension, blending and heat transfer needs.

New frame and sling design: The updated layout eliminates the round body to allow easier mounting options, increases the seal cavity size and adds a viewport to make maintenance easier. The updated sling design provides more room for larger high-efficiency motor frames.

Extended shafts and new belt guard: Elongated shafts fit larger high-efficiency motors without added spacers. A new belt guard design accommodates the shaft extension while slotted mounting allows for rotation with the motor plate. Safety and compliance: Enhanced safety features comply with industry requirements, including mechanical seal leak detection and corrosion-resistant materials.

SPX FLOW Global Portables and Side Entry Product and Business Development Manager Marina James: "At SPX FLOW, we pride ourselves on continually improving and innovating so our customers get the high reliability and efficiency for their mixing needs. Plenty has a long history of delivering reliable mixers that withstand the toughest tasks in harsh environments, and our latest offerings were designed with flexibility, serviceability and long-term performance in mind. Our customers are tackling jobs where safety is paramount, and we are committed to providing equipment that meets those needs with our updated TM and STM mixer lines."

