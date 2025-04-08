E-Delivery Adoption In Financial Services Shows Promising Trends, Reveals Key Opportunities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by DALBAR, "The State of the Industry: E-Delivery," reveals that while e-delivery adoption rates in the financial services industry show growth in some areas, significant opportunities remain for improvement. The report, which analyzed adoption benchmarks across various account types, highlights that brokerage firms lead in e-delivery adoption while mutual fund and annuity providers lag.

Overall, adoption rates for most document categories have increased significantly since 2012, with some rates nearly doubling. However, more recent data indicates a decline in overall adoption, though this is attributed to firms expanding their e-delivery options.

The report identifies several key trends and strategies for increasing adoption, including financial incentivization, the use of QR codes, and defaulting clients to e-delivery. It also emphasizes the importance of a user-friendly client experience, effective communication, and mobile-optimized design to further drive paperless adoption.

While challenges such as investor behavior and varying technological capabilities exist, the report suggests that firms can overcome these hurdles by implementing best practices and focusing on client needs.

The full report provides a comprehensive analysis of e-delivery trends, benchmarks, and key considerations for financial services firms looking to optimize their digital delivery strategies.

About DALBAR

DALBAR is the source of independent market research dedicated to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services industry. Focusing on audience behavior and communications, DALBAR provides research, ratings, and benchmarking that empower financial firms to create impactful and meaningful connections with their clients. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact: Emily Kunka

617.624.7136

[email protected]

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

