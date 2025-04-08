Fusion Connect Earns Prestigious Silver Stevie Award For Customer Experience Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under new leadership, Fusion Connect has made strategic operational changes to demonstrate our customer-obsession, putting into action an unwavering focus on outstanding customer support and best-in-class customer care. Being honored with the Silver Stevie for our commitment to excellence is proof that Fusion Connect's customer-centricity has translated into an award-winning level customer experience for our clients.

"Winning the 2025 Silver Stevie Award is just the beginning," said Rod Brownridge, SVP of Customer Operations at Fusion Connect. "We use data-driven insights, direct customer feedback, and our own customer-obsessed mindset to deliver the optimal customer experience."

A cornerstone of this customer-first transformation was Fusion Connect's decision to eliminate offshore support and bring all customer-facing services in-house. This strategic move allowed the company to build a high-performing support team with an average of 13 years of industry experience, strong technical knowledge, and deep customer empathy. Many team members have over a decade of tenure at Fusion Connect, ensuring consistency, accountability, and personalized service.

"Building relationships with customers goes beyond just selling products or services," said Sharma Montgomery, SVP of Customer Experience at Fusion Connect. "It's about understanding their business and meeting their needs which requires genuine care, effort and a real connection. Everything we do centers on creating the best experience for each customer."

The impact has been significant as evidenced by the following customer-centric metrics that Fusion Connect uses to guide our customer experience excellence:



A 667% increase in NPS

An average CSAT score of 4.8/5.0 for Tier 1 support

81% of customers award the company a 5-star rating 84.5% service level performance with 30-second average response times, far surpassing the 3-minute industry benchmark

"Compared to other well-known communications providers, Fusion Connect's service and support are far superior," said Jeff Mitchell, CIO, Ganley Automotive Group. "The dedicated support model that Fusion Connect provides gives us immediate access to someone who can resolve our issue or answer our question. When I call Fusion Connect, I know my reps' names and the fact that they will chase an issue until it's resolved."

Additional operational changes that Fusion Connect implemented as part of their customer-first strategy include:



Personalized Ownership: Every support ticket and order are assigned to a named expert, delivering continuity and deep insight into each customer's needs.



Proactive Engagement: Routine health checks, quarterly reviews, and ongoing outreach ensure that customers feel supported from day one to every day after.

Relentless Innovation: From launching the World's Best POTS Replacement Solution to streamlining project delivery, Fusion Connect proves that leading-edge solutions and white-glove support go hand in hand.

Additionally, Fusion Connect has recently earned the Users Love Us badge from G2, recognizing consistent 4-star (or higher) reviews for customer satisfaction. Fusion Connect is also honored to have a Better Business Bureau A+ Accreditation reflecting the company's commitment to the highest standards for trust fueling customer confidence and being distinguished from the competition. This recognition, combined with an industry-leading 100% uptime guarantee, underscores why businesses continue to choose Fusion Connect as their trusted provider offering a full suite of managed communications services allowing customers to grow their business.

"Fusion Connect makes the customer their top priority, ensuring clients receive exceptional support from solution design to implementation and beyond," remarked Niko O'Hara, VP of Programs, Engineering and Vendors at Avant. "We enthusiastically recommend Fusion Connect solutions knowing clients truly value and appreciate their experience with Fusion Connect."

Fusion continues to be an industry leader with expertise in meeting the unique connectivity and communication needs for mid-market and enterprise organizations, including those with multi-location operations. Fusion Connect's approach stands apart in the marketplace, blending one-vendor simplicity with proven experience turning best-of-breed technology products into real-world solutions with immediate business impact. For more information about Fusion Connect, visit the company website and discover why hardworking businesses like yours rely on Fusion Connect managed connectivity, networking and communications services to run their business.

