In Vitro Fertilization Market Size To Hit USD 69.27 Billion By 2034: Statifacts
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 32.16 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 69.27 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 8.90%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Procedure Type, By End User, and By Product, By Type, By Instrument, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Procedure Type Insights
The fresh donor segment held a dominant presence in the in vitro fertilization market in 2024. Fresh donor eggs and IVF can help couples facing female infertility, inheritable genetic conditions, diminished ovarian reserve due to age or other factors, and poor response to ovarian stimulation medication. The eggs are fertilized with sperm in the laboratory the resulting embryo is grown and monitored closely.
The frozen non-donor segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to advancements in oocyte cryopreservation technology, which is resulting in a growing success rate for pregnancies performed through frozen eggs. Scaling these technological advancements is also leading to lower procedure and preservation costs. Not to mention, transferring frozen eggs is better for both patient health and micromanipulation by the healthcare provider.
End-user Insights
The fertility clinic segment accounted for a considerable share of the in vitro fertilization market in 2024. Fertility clinics play an important role in our healthcare system by helping couples identify fertility issues and find resourceful solutions. Before IVF treatments are undertaken, the patient has to undergo a number of tests to check their hormone levels and the state of their reproductive health through various physical exams. These may also include getting an ultrasound scan and other tests to see if there are any blockages or structural problems in the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes. Men are also often asked to get a semen analysis done to test sperm quality.
- In September 2024, a dedicated center for in vitro fertilization (IVF) services was launched by MGM Healthcare. The newly established Varam IVF Center at MGM Healthcare aims to provide advanced fertility centers and personalized care, bringing together specialists with innovative technology and extensive ancillary services all under one roof.
The surgical centers segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. The development of several surgical treatment options to mitigate infertility in women can be used to enhance fertility. Procedures such as a hysteroscopy, tubal ligation reversal, and laparoscopy are some of the available options.
Product Insights
The equipment segment led the in vitro fertilization market. There are various pieces of equipment used in IVF, including a state-of-the-art air quality system, XiltriX monitoring and alarm system, SQA automated semen analyzer, matcher, three inverted microscopes with attached Narishige micromanipulators and laser systems, and four laminar flow hoods.
The reagents & media segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. IVF culture media can provide the necessary nutrients, pH levels, and energy sources to support the growth of embryos. Clinically proven, low lactate, single-step culture medium that helps maintains efficient metabolic rates by reducing unnecessary stress.
Type Insights
The conventional IVF segment registered its dominance over the in vitro market in 2024. Conventional IVF is recommended for blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, normal or slightly altered sperm parameters, couples preferring a less invasive procedure, and women with low ovarian reserves seeking a more natural approach.
The IVF with ICSI segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. According to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), the average live birth rate per IVF cycle with ICSI is nearly 30-35% for women under 35.
- According to a report, the fertilization rate, clinical pregnancy rate, and live birth rate were all statistically comparable between the two groups, with c-IVF achieving 7.8% and ICSI 4.3% live birth rates.
Instrument Insights
The culture media segment captured a significant portion of the in vitro fertilization market in 2024. Embryo culture media is designed to provide a nurturing environment. An embryo culture system is the specific combination of environmental conditions, technical equipment, and particular nutrients that embryos require for optimal growth.
The disposable devices segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. They were devices used for sperm and oocyte collection, manipulation, culture, and storage.
In Vitro Fertilization Market Top Companies:
- AmbroiseParé Group Amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH AMP Center St Roch AVA Clinic Scanfert Bangkok IVF center Betamedics Biofertility Center Bloom Fertility and Healthcare Bloom Fertility Center Bourn Hall Fertility Center
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market :
- In March 2025, the upcoming launch of its latest offering- TMRW Vault- a state-of-the-art liquid nitrogen smart tank and digital workstation was announced by TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), the fertility technology company transforming the storage and management of frozen eggs, embryos, and sperms. In November 2024, an AI-powered platform to boost patient support in assisted reproductive technology (ART) was launched by SpOvum. The platform offers personalized information based on individual ART-related concerns, drawing from reliable, indexed medical guides to provide fact-based, tailored answers.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Procedure Type
- Fresh Donor Fresh Non-Donor Frozen Donor Frozen Non-Donor
By End User
- Fertility Clinics Surgical Centers Hospitals Research Institutes
By Product
- Equipment
- Sperm Analyzer Systems Imaging Systems Ovum Aspiration Pumps Micromanipulator Systems Incubators Gas Analyzers Laser Systems Cryosystems Sperm Separation Devices IVF Cabinets Anti-vibration Tables Witness Systems Other Equipments
- Cryopreservation Media Embryo Culture Media Ovum Processing Media Sperm Processing Media Accessories
By Type
- Conventional IVF IVF with ICSI IVF with Donar Eggs Others
By Instrument
- Culture Media Disposable Devices Capital Equipment
By Region
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
