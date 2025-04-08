In Vitro Fertilization Market Size To Hit USD 69.27 Billion By 2034: Statifacts

Ottawa, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global in vitro fertilization market size is predicted to increase from USD 32.16 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 69.27 billion by 2034 expanding at a CAGR of 8.90% from 2024 to 2034. The in vitro fertilization market growth is driven by improved technologies in IVF treatments globally, increased research activities and funding, suitable government initiatives, advanced median age of women in childbearing years, and rising infertility rates.

In vitro fertilization is a kind of assisted reproductive technology (ART) where eggs are fertilized with sperm outside of the human body, usually performed in a laboratory in a controlled setting. The word in vitro means outside the body. IVF involves a number of steps, including retrieving eggs from ovaries and artificially combining them with sperm in a lab for fertilization. The in vitro fertilization market growth is accelerated for single women or same-sex couples who wish to have a child; IVF can provide a great opportunity for helping them to become parents if intrauterine insemination has not been successful. IVF with donor sperm can help potential patients achieve this goal. You can undergo IVF treatment with or without a partner since donor eggs or sperm can be sourced from fertility centers and sperm banks.

The use of artificial intelligence in in vitro fertilization is one of the most promising advancements in the field. AI is being used to optimize the selection of embryos by analyzing high amounts of data, which includes images of embryos, to narrow down which embryos have to highest chances of resulting in a successful pregnancy. According to a report published in June 2023, currently, India conducts an average of 2-2.5 lakh IVF cycles per year and projections indicate that this figure may reach 5-6 lakh cycles annually.

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Key Highlights



Europe led the market with the biggest market share of 39% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By procedure type, the fresh donor segment has held the major revenue share in 2024.

By procedure type, the frozen non-donor segment is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR over the projected period.

By end user, the fertility clinics segment has held the largest market share in 2024.

By end user, the surgical centers segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth rate in the market from 2025 to 2034.

By Product, the equipment segment accounted for a considerable share of the in vitro fertilization market in 2024.

By Product, the reagents & media segment is anticipated to growth with the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

By Type, the conventional IVF segment has held the major revenue share in 2024.

By Type, the IVF with ICSI segment is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By instruments, the culture media segment captured the biggest market share in 2024. By Instrument, the disposable devices segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR over the projected period.

Major Key Trends in In Vitro Fertilization Market:

Suitable government initiatives: The government in the Indian state of Karnataka has announced that IVF procedures are to be provided free of cost for patients who are holders of Below the Poverty Line (BPL) cards. Above Poverty Line (APL) cardholders will receive a 30% rebate on treatment costs. Private clinics are currently charging between IN₹ 150,000 - 300,000 (US$ 1748 - US$ 3496) for IVF-related procedures. This initiative ensures greater affordability.

Increasing median age of pregnancy: The quality of eggs declines with age, making pregnancies in older women difficult. Many IVF users select donor eggs from younger women or from their own cache of frozen embryos to ensure higher chances of a successful pregnancy.

Rising infertility rates: Changes in lifestyles, environmental toxins, the use of products with hormone disruptors, and other factors are all leading to declining fertility globally. For women with lower fertility looking to conceive, IVF is becoming essential. Part of the therapeutics used during in vitro fertilization stimulate ovaries to release more eggs, improving the chances of getting a healthier egg and successful fertilization.

Limitations & Challenges in In Vitro Fertilization Market:

Social and ethical concerns: Though IVF is a revolutionary procedure, it is marred by ethical issues, including equal access to IVF services, funding of IVF treatment, compromised informed consent, and the effect of religious beliefs on IVF policy-making.

High costs associated with fertility procedures: IVF treatment is expensive. IVF treatment is not cheap, and after paying for medication and blood tests, the costs can quickly mount up. The total cost of IVF in India can range from IN₹ 150,000 to IN₹ 500,000 or more, depending on many factors. This includes the basic IVF procedure, diagnostic tests, medications, and additional treatments.

Raise the risk of having more than one baby: Becoming pregnant with multiple babies carries a higher risk of pregnancy-related high blood pressure and diabetes, early labor and delivery, low birth weight, and birth defects than pregnancy with a single baby.

Development of In Vitro Fertilization Platforms: Market's Largest Potential

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the IVF laboratory has the potential to enhance many aspects of IVF procedures, like sperm selection, fertilization assessment, oocyte quality, ploidy prediction, cell tracking, quality management, and micromanipulation. The growing adoption of automated IVF systems is expected to add more potential benefits, including a standardization of workflows, reduction in errors and contamination, and the potential for incremental system enhancement via machine learning . This is also expected to lower the overall cost of the procedure.

In February 2025, an innovative fertility technology developed at Tel Aviv University is transforming the landscape of in vitro fertilization, offering renewed hope to couples struggling to conceive. The innovative method has shown a remarkable jump in success rates, increasing the likelihood of pregnancy from 34% to 65%, a breakthrough that may redefine fertility treatments worldwide.



The increasing demand for fertility treatment drives research and the development of technologies to improve IVF regimens and success. Advancements in fertility treatment technology are changing lives. New methods and tools, including sperm extraction, are making it easier for couples to conceive.

Regional Analysis:

Europe Held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

Europe held a significant share of the in vitro fertilization market in 2024. Rising demand for fertility treatment, growing awareness of assisted reproductive techniques, social acceptance of IVF, rise in fertility specialized centers and clinics, and government funding support are driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Europe is home to some of the most prominent IVF centers, with countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, and Denmark leading in the number of IVF procedures performed annually. The market is also fueled by a growing demand for fertility preservation, including egg freezing, as well as a shift in social norms, with more people opting for delayed parenthood. Regulatory frameworks vary across European countries, with some offering supportive policies, while others maintain stricter regulations, which impact the accessibility and affordability of IVF services.

What to Expect From Asian Countries Till 2034?

Asia Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. Favorable funding offered by the government in the Asia Pacific region, technological advancements, rising new cases of fertility, and rising availability of in vitro fertilization (IVF) technology treatment are driving the growth of the in vitro fertilization market in the region.

Top Asian Countries for In Vitro Fertilization Treatment

India: India is the leading country that has a high range of cheapest fertility treatment providers with all essential things that are required during IVF treatment in India. Experts suggest that India is the best choice for infertility treatment . The initial benefit is affordability or the best in maintaining an environment to enhance the percentage of success rate in every IVF clinic in India.

Japan: Japan is renowned for its innovative medical technology and highly specialized fertility treatments, making it a leading destination for IVF in Asia. The country is known for its rigorous standards of safety and excellence, with clinics offering procedures like embryo freezing, genetic screening, and ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection). The cost of an IVF cycle in Japan generally ranges between $10000 and $15000, reflecting the innovative techniques and high-quality care available.

