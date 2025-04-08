Correction: The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Grigeo Group AB Will Be Held On 28Th April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4April 2025, Grigeo Group AB announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders would be held on 28April 2025 .

Correction : The accounting day for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is 17th April 2025, as the trading holiday is scheduled for 18th April 2025 (the published notice indicates that the accounting day for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is 18th April 2025).

The general ballot paper for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28th April 2025, published with the information and documents for the Annual General Meeting of 28th April 2025 , has been adjusted accordingly.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment

2025-04-28 Grigeo Group AB GM ballot