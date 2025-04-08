Pickleball Equipment Market Report 2025: Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts To 2034 - Surging Demand For Paddles, Balls, Nets, And Apparel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pickleball Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pickleball Equipment Market was valued at USD 457.3 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 735.8 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.8%. The sport's accessibility and ease of learning have fueled its rapid rise in popularity, attracting players across all age groups and skill levels. The increasing number of participants has driven demand for paddles, balls, nets, and apparel, contributing to significant market growth.



Pickleball has gained traction among both younger and older adults due to its lower physical intensity and social nature. A considerable share of regular players are aged over 55, while a notable portion consists of younger participants. The game's growing popularity aligns with the demographic shift toward an aging population, which is boosting interest in low-impact recreational activities. Many players are drawn to pickleball for its inclusivity, allowing individuals of various fitness levels to participate. Additionally, adaptive programs have been introduced to accommodate players with disabilities, further broadening the sport's reach.

Technological advancements in paddle manufacturing have transformed equipment quality and performance. Modern paddles incorporate materials such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, graphite, and polymer cores to enhance durability, control, and power. These innovations improve grip comfort, handling, and overall gameplay experience. Customization options have also surged in demand, enabling players to personalize paddle designs, grip sizes, weight distribution, and surface textures. Manufacturers are expanding product lines to cater to different skill levels, offering paddles with varied shapes and attributes tailored for beginners, intermediate players, and advanced competitors.

In 2024, the paddles segment reached USD 229.3 million and is projected to hit USD 381.7 million by 2034. This growth is driven by increasing consumer interest in high-performance and customizable equipment. Companies continue to introduce advanced paddle technologies to meet evolving player needs.

The market is segmented by distribution channels into online and offline sales. In 2024, online sales accounted for approximately 63.6% of total revenue and are expected to grow steadily by 2034. Consumers increasingly prefer online shopping for convenience, allowing them to compare products, read reviews, and make purchases from home. E-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models have become dominant, providing brands with greater control over pricing, inventory, and customer engagement. Businesses leverage digital platforms to showcase product specifications, share customer feedback, and offer personalized promotions.

The U.S. pickleball equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.9% through 2034. The rising demand for specialized paddles tailored to player preferences is a key driver. Customization options, including grip size, blade weight, surface texture, and aesthetic design, continue to appeal to players at all levels. The increasing variety of equipment available is enhancing the playing experience and supporting the sport's expanding footprint.

