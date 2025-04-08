Multimodal AI Research Report 2025: Market To Grow By Over $25 Billion By 2034 - Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
Company Profiles
- Aiberry Inc. Aimesoft Inc. Amazon Web Services Inc. Archetype AI Inc. Beewant SAS Google Inc. Habana Labs Inc. Hoppr Inc. Inworld AI Inc. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Jina AI GmbH Jiva.ai Ltd. Microsoft Corporation Mobius Labs Inc. Modality.AI Inc. Multimodal Inc. Neuraptic AI S.L. Newsbridge SAS OpenAI Inc. OpenStream AI Inc. Owlbot.AI Inc. Perceiv AI Inc. Reka AI Inc. Runway AI Inc. Stability AI Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for automation
3.2.1.2 Enhance customer experience expectations
3.2.1.3 Adoption of AI related content creation tools
3.2.1.4 Government funding in AI research
3.2.1.5 Increase in demand for AI in security
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns
3.2.2.2 Risk of job replacement
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Data Modality, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Image data
5.3 Text data
5.4 Speech & voice data
5.5 Video data
5.6 Audio data
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Machine learning
6.3 Natural language processing
6.4 Computer vision
6.5 Context awareness
6.6 Internet of things
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Generative Multimodal AI
7.3 Translative Multimodal AI
7.4 Explanatory Multimodal AI
7.5 Interactive Multimodal AI
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Industry Vertical, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 BFSI
8.3 Retail & ecommerce
8.4 IT & Telecommunication
8.5 Government & public sector
8.6 Healthcare
8.7 Media & entertainment
8.8 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Multimodal AI Market
