Integrity Together Offers Same Day Admission Rehab Placement To Provide Nationwide Recovery Support

- Jeff SlemmerBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrity Together, a trusted rehab placement service in Boston, is proud to announce its same-day admission rehab placement capabilities for individuals and families seeking urgent help for substance use disorders. With a mission rooted in lived experience and long-term sobriety, Integrity Together provides a critical, fast-response solution for those in crisis-locally and nationwide.Founded by Jeff Slemmer, Timothy LaBrecque, and John Daza, all of whom are in long-term recovery, Integrity Together brings authenticity, empathy, and deep insight into every client interaction. The Boston-based team is committed to helping others access the right level of care without delay.Immediate Rehab Placement-Across the U.S.By working closely with a broad network of accredited treatment centers across the country, Integrity Together offers inpatient rehab placement nationwide , often securing admission within hours. Their streamlined, compassionate process has already helped countless individuals take their first step toward recovery on the same day they reached out.“When someone says, 'I need help,' we know that time is everything,” said Jeff Slemmer, CEO and Co-Founder.“At Integrity Together, we act immediately. Our lived experience drives us to move fast, eliminate red tape, and get people the help they need-today.”Specialized Rehab Placement for Those with Prior Treatment HistoryNot all recovery journeys are linear. For those who have been through treatment before and need help again , Integrity Together offers access to accredited facilities that specialize in relapse prevention programs and structured environments that address the unique needs of repeat clients. These programs provide peer-driven support, extended care options, and continuity planning designed to prevent future relapse and build lasting recovery.“We understand the emotional toll of chronic relapse,” Slemmer added.“Our team helps clients find programs that don't just treat addiction, but support their whole life.”Local Expertise, National ReachBased in Boston, Integrity Together serves the local community while extending its services across the U.S. Whether you're seeking help for rehab in Massachusetts , New England, or beyond, the team ensures that compassionate, expert help is just a phone call away.“Our team understands that recovery isn't one-size-fits-all,” Slemmer continues.“We've lived the challenges of relapse and know that for some, finding the right clinical and peer support environment makes all the difference.”About Integrity TogetherIntegrity Together is a peer-led recovery placement service staffed by professionals in long-term sobriety. With deep roots in the Boston recovery community and a nationwide referral network, the organization provides same-day rehab admission, custom placement for chronic relapsers, and full-spectrum case coordination for individuals and families in need.

