Evident Partners with ABS to Streamline Dental Workflows, No Migration Needed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital dentistry solutions provider Evident has announced a new partnership with lab management software Atlanta Based Systems (ABS).This collaboration enables dental labs to integrate EviSmart's automation capabilities into their existing ABS workflows, eliminating the need for software migration.Evident launched EviSmart, a first-of-its-kind, Ai-powered dental workflow solution, earlier this year. Its automation features include automated case data entry, intelligent case tracking, and real-time notifications with lab partners.Improved Case Intake Without System Disruption“As labs handle increasing case volume, they can be slowed down by manual data entry and errors,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident.“We believe solving these problems should not require labs to overhaul their entire systems.”Providing lab management software for over 40 years, ABS is a trusted partner for dental labs in the US, Canada, and Australia. Its integration with EviSmart aims to enhance ABS workflows through streamlining case intake, reducing time-intensive tasks, and minimizing risk for human error.A Future of InteroperabilityThe collaboration between EviSmart and ABS is part of Evident's initiative to drive interoperability across the dental industry. By supporting seamless integrations with various lab management software platforms, EviSmart continues to expand access to advanced automation tools for dental labs worldwide.For more information about EviSmart and its integration with ABS, visit evidentdigital.About Evident and EviSmartEvident is committed to advancing digital dentistry by providing Ai-driven solutions that address the key challenges faced by dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers. The EviSmart platform, which includes EviSmart Nest, EviSmart Downloader, and other cutting-edge tools, is designed to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance collaboration across the dental ecosystem. By optimizing workflows for dental labs and improving the flow of data between labs, dentists, and manufacturers, EviSmart helps deliver top-quality results efficiently and effectively.Connect with Evident at evidentdigital or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok.About ABSAtlanta Based Systems, Inc. has been the innovative leader of production and business management software for dental labs for over 40 years. Utilizing the latest business management principles, ABS offers the most comprehensive software package available to meet the needs of all dental laboratories. ABS has helped laboratories of all sizes across the United States, Canada and Australia manage successful and profitable operations with the help of ABS software solutions and support.Connect with ABS at atlantabasedsystems or on Facebook, X, and YouTube.

