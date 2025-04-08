Exhaust Systems Market : Trending Factors & Growth Drivers Impact Globally

Emergen Research Logo

Stringent environmental regulations are playing a crucial role in fuelling the growth of the exhaust system market as governments worldwide

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Exhaust System Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 33.5 billion in 2024 to USD 47.7 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.00%.The global exhaust system market is experiencing significant growth, driven by tougher environmental regulations and an increase in global vehicle production. As countries around the world adopt stricter emission standards, automakers are under pressure to integrate advanced exhaust systems into their vehicles to reduce harmful emissions.

Governments in key regions have introduced stricter environmental laws aimed at curbing air pollution. In Europe, the Euro 6 standard has played a major role in lowering vehicle emissions, while India's Bharat Stage VI regulation is enforcing similar reductions. These rules are pushing car manufacturers to adopt components like catalytic converters and particulate filters, which are essential for meeting legal requirements. The European Commission has reported notable emission reductions thanks to these measures, encouraging further investment in cleaner automotive technologies.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF@

In response, manufacturers are putting more resources into research and development to produce high-performance exhaust systems that meet evolving global regulations. These include next-generation components capable of reducing pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. The latest updates to the European Union's emissions framework in 2023 are expected to accelerate this trend.

Another major driver of the exhaust system market is the global increase in vehicle production. As more people in emerging economies gain the financial means to purchase vehicles, automakers are ramping up production. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, global motor vehicle output reached 85.4 million units in 2022-a 5.7% rise from the previous year. This surge in vehicle manufacturing increases the need for modern exhaust systems that comply with emissions standards and also improve fuel efficiency and performance.

While electric and hybrid vehicles are gaining popularity, they too influence the market. These newer vehicles require specialized exhaust or emissions-related technologies, further expanding opportunities for innovation in the exhaust system segment.

However, the market does face challenges. High manufacturing costs remain a significant obstacle. Producing advanced exhaust systems often involves expensive materials like heat-resistant metals and corrosion-resistant coatings, as well as complex components such as sensors and filters. These costs not only affect manufacturers' profits but can also lead to higher prices for end consumers. This may slow down adoption in price-sensitive markets and add pressure as electric vehicles, which do not require traditional exhaust systems, become more common.

Global Exhaust System Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Exhaust System market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Exhaust System market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@

Exhaust System Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The exhaust system industry plays a crucial role in improving vehicle performance, reducing emissions, and enhancing fuel efficiency, driven by stringent environmental regulations and advancements in automotive technology.

Key players such as Forvia (Faurecia), Tenneco Inc., Continental AG, Eberspächer, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Sango Co., Ltd., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Yutaka Giken, Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., and BOSAL are at the forefront of innovation, developing lightweight materials, integrated exhaust systems, and cutting-edge after-treatment technologies.

Their efforts cater to growing demand from traditional internal combustion vehicles and emerging hybrid and electric vehicle markets, shaping the future of sustainable mobility solutions.

In January 2024, Continental AG announced its plans to build a new hydraulic hose production facility in Mexico, with an investment of approximately USD 90 million. This new plant, one of the company's major investments in 2024, will enhance Continental's manufacturing capacity in the region. The facility is expected to create over 200 jobs during its initial phase and support industrial applications.

Some of the key companies in the global Exhaust System Market include:

Forvia (Faurecia)

Tenneco Inc.

Continental AG

Eberspächer

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sango Co., Ltd.

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

Yutaka Giken

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

BOSAL

Exhaust System Latest Industry Updates

In November 2023, Eberspächer unveiled a 7,000-square-meter facility dedicated to producing exhaust gas after-treatment systems for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, specifically targeting Chinese automotive brands. The facility will produce hot-end systems, including catalytic converters and particulate filters, as well as cold-end components such as mufflers and pipes.

In October 2023, Purem AAPICO, a joint venture between Eberspächer and AAPICO Hitech, opened a new production site in Rayong, Thailand, located 100 kilometers southeast of Bangkok. This facility will focus on manufacturing exhaust systems for a pickup truck model of a major US automotive brand.

Buy the full research report at @

Exhaust System Market Segmentation Analysis

After-Treatment Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

DOC

DPF

SCR

LNT

GPF

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Manifolds

Downpipes

Catalytic Converter

Mufflers

Tailpipes

Sensors

Hangers

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Buses

Trucks

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Diesel

Gasoline

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

OEM

Aftermarket

Exhaust System Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

The latest report on the global Exhaust System market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Exhaust System market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Exhaust System market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2024-2033.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Exhaust System Market Size@ /market-size

Exhaust System Market Share@ /market-share

Exhaust System Market Trends@ /market-trends

Exhaust System Regional Market Demand@ /regional-market-demand

Exhaust System Market Analysis@ /market-analysis

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.