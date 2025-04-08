Software Engineer Dies In Gurugram Road Accident, Accused Held

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) The Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested the accused car driver who was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run case of a 28-year-old software developer.

The victim, Somita Singh, died in a road accident after her rented BMW sports bike was hit by a Hyundai Verna car here in Gurugram on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Jai Yadav (34), a resident of Global Tower, Ashok Vihar Phase-3 in Gurugram. The Verna car involved in the collision has also been seized.

Somita Singh, a native of Lucknow, was on her way back home to Noida from Gurugram's Leopard Trail area with her bike-riding group when a speeding Verna hit her bike, leaving her critically injured.

However, the bike has suffered minor damage. The police were informed about the incident by them, and the victim was shifted to the government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after examination.

A team from the Badshahpur police station inspected the incident spot, informed the deceased's family and sent the body for postmortem.

An official said that on Monday morning, the deceased father, Mahendra Pal, reached Gurugram and took the deceased's body after an autopsy.

He added that based on his complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered against the bike rider group at the Badshahpur police station.

Reportedly, Somita joined the company in Noida about eight months ago. Some youth in her company used to go on rides in the 'Let's Ride India Group', and she had recently joined that group.

Therefore, Somita was also taking sports bike training without informing the family.

'Let's Ride Group' gives sports bike training to women and also rents sports bikes.

The bike with which Somita had an accident was also rented from this group. She came to Gurugram with a group of women riders from Sector 135 of Noida. There were 20 to 25 women riders in the group.

Police said that Somita had joined the bike rider group a few days ago, adding that she used to go out with her friends on weekends.

Investigating officer Naveen Kumar of Badshahpur police station said that they had received information that a woman had met with an accident and had died in Sector-10 Civil Hospital.

On receiving the information, he reached the hospital, and Somita's body was taken to the mortuary in a private ambulance.

“The victim was riding a red G310-BMW (DL3SEM-4946) sports bike. She had come to Leopard Cafe in Gurugram on Saturday evening with a bike-riding group from Noida. During this time, she had an accident with a Verna car (HR26EX-2514) on Leopard Trail Road. The girl was seriously injured in this accident and later died in the hospital,” Kumar said.

He said that a case in this regard has been registered.

“We will soon be questioning the bike-riding group to ascertain the actual reason for the accident and to collect the errant car driver,” he added.