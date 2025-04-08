President Murmu Encourages Indian Researchers In Portugal To Contribute Towards Viksit Bharat

MENAFN - IANS) Lisbon, April 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday interacted with over 60 Indian doctoral and post-doctoral researchers working in various institutions and universities all across Portugal, during her ongoing State Visit to the country, the first-ever visit by an Indian President in 27 years.

President Murmu guided Indian researchers on various aspects and encouraged them to contribute towards Viksit Bharat.

Later, President Murmu, along with the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon.

Both Presidents also visited the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon and jointly planted a 'camellia japonica' sapling to commemorate 50 years of India-Portugal diplomatic relations.

Champalimaud Foundation was designed by the famous Indian Architect Charles Correa. It carries out advanced research in cancer and neurosciences and has a tie-up with a Hyderabad institute. The largest number of overseas patients for cancer treatment in Champalimaud Foundation are from India.

The Foundation conducts research in cutting-edge fields and strives to stimulate discoveries that benefit people, and to promote new standards of knowledge. It is at the Champalimaud Centre in Lisbon that the Foundation develops its activity in the areas of neuroscience and cancer. This is done through both research programmes and the provision of clinical services of excellence. It also has an outreach programme to fight blindness.

In 2017, during his visit to Portugal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa jointly visited the Foundation.

Underlining the principle of holistic health, PM Modi also interacted with the Indian researchers during his visit to the facility.

President Murmu is currently on a state visit to Portugal. On Monday, she was warmly received by the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the historic 'Praca do Imperio' in Lisbon and accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour.

President Murmu and President Sousa of Portugal also graced the launch of postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal, and feature vibrant folk attire from both countries: Rajasthan's distinctive Kalbeliya costume and the traditional Viana do Castelo dress from Portugal.

President Murmu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and global and regional issues of shared interest with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal during a one-to-one meeting and delegation-level talks.

In her address, President Murmu cited that India-Portugal relations are historic and have continued to grow stronger, evolving into a modern, multifaceted and dynamic partnership. She stressed the need to further strengthen long-standing bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, IT and digital technology, renewable energy, connectivity and mobility.