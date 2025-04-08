Union Home Foundation Celebrates Completion Of New Home Build With Greater Cleveland Habitat For Humanity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Construction on the 1,359 sq ft. property began last year, with a groundbreaking ceremony held in August 2024, and several volunteer days attended by UHM employees in the following months. Spanning 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the home is part of a larger revitalization project by Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, seeing the construction of many new homes in Cleveland's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood. It will become the new residence of homeowner Colleen, her two daughters, and her 1-year-old grandson.

During the dedication ceremony, remarks were provided by Ashley Ali, UHM's Director of Corporate Communications, and John Litten, President & CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. Also in attendance at the event were representatives from the Cuyahoga County Land Bank, who provided the land for the property, and the Cleveland Kids' Book Bank, who donated books to the family.

"We are so excited to welcome Colleen and her family into their new home," said Ashley Ali. "It was an honor partnering with Greater Cleveland Habitat to make this family's homeownership dream a reality. We are so thankful for every donor, volunteer, and partner who gave their time and monetary donations to this project."

"This is a beautiful day and a beautiful partnership that I hope continues for many years to come," said John Litten. "There are so many people like Colleen who are ready to become homebuyers. We are blessed to have a company like UHM in our neighborhood who understands the need for affordable homeownership and has the heart to make it possible."

"All of us at Union Home are so happy to celebrate this important day with Colleen and her family," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "This project is a testament to what we strive for at Union Home, which is making the dream of homeownership possible for as many families as we can. Our company lives by the mantra of "Promises Kept," which not only means promises to our borrowers – it means promises to our community. We support the work that Greater Cleveland Habitat and our other community partners are doing to prop up our region and its residents and extend that promise further."

Aside from building the UHM House, the Union Home Foundation also awards grants to nonprofits supporting housing and financial literacy missions and initiatives across the country in tandem with Union Home Mortgage's business footprint. Since its inception in 2015, the UHM Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in financial support to nonprofits in 21 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit , or email [email protected] .

About the Union Home Mortgage Foundation

The Union Home Mortgage Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through their pillars of financial literacy and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit and .

About Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity believes that every person should have a safe, decent and affordable place to live. Access to homeownership has been proven effective in helping families build economic stability and generational wealth. Since 1987, our affiliate has brought together 80,000+ volunteers to help 300+ families and 1,000+ children find quality homes in 20+ neighborhoods.

