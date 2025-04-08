Dr. Janina Scarlet Announces Release Of 'Through Bullets And Thunderstorms: A Holocaust Survival Pact'

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Janina Scarlet, Ph.D., licensed clinical psychologist, founder of Superhero Therapy, and internationally-celebrated author, has announced the release 'Through Bullets and Thunderstorms: A Holocaust Survival Pact.' The title– based on Scarlet's grandmother's extraordinary survival story in Ukraine during WWII– will be released on May 8, 2025.

Through a harrowing, inspiring, and gripping first person perspective, Scarlet brings to life the tale of a young Ukrainian woman, Maria, whose family is murdered by the Nazis, with Maria nearly meeting the same fate. Distraught, Maria runs to the local river with an intention to end her life, only to find another young woman attempting the same. This chance encounter leads the two women to make a pact to survive the Holocaust together.

"I think many people simply don't know about the genocide in Ukraine. They may not know that the nationality listed on an Ukrainian Jewish person's birth certificate doesn't list them as Ukrainian, rather it lists them as Jewish– something that made it easier for the Nazis to massacre millions of Jews in Ukraine, including many of my family members" Scarlet said. "This story is not only about my grandmother's escape and travail– It is a story about survival through connection, the power of chosen family, and perseverance in the face of unimaginable horror."

"This is a story so unbelievable it shouldn't be true," said Lora Innes, author of 'The Dreamer.' "Bullets and Thunderstorms starts off with a horrifying bang and doesn't let you breathe until the very last page. This incredible survival story reminds us that when hate and bigotry are given permission to grow, brave heroes will always rise up against it. The beautiful, personal details that Scarlet weaves into her family history bring to life the suffering and perseverance of her grandmother's remarkable story. Shocking, unflinching, and true, this book should be required reading-as both a warning, and an inspiration."

"Janina Scarlet takes an unflinching look at the Holocaust, but serves as a reliable guide through some of history's darkest moments," said Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author of 'NecroTek' and 'Burn to Shine.' "Compelling, heartbreaking, and uplifting in equal measures. Highly recommended!"

Released through Divine Feminine Publishing, the book will be available through Amazon, Target, Apple Books, Barnes and Noble, as well as libraries and independent bookstores.

Pre-order is available now.

About the Author

Dr. Janina Scarlet is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, author, and TEDx speaker . She has authored sixteen books and has written chapters for eighteen others. A Ukrainian-born refugee, she survived Chernobyl radiation and persecution. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 12 with her family and later, inspired by the X-Men , developed Superhero Therapy to help patients with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Dr. Scarlet is the recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award by the United Nations Association for her work on Superhero Therapy. Her work has been featured on Yahoo, BBC, NPR, Sunday Times, The New York Times, Forbes, and many other outlets. She regularly consults on books and television shows, including HBO's The Young Justice. She was also interviewed for Marvel's MPower series and was portrayed as a comic book character in Gail Simone's Seven Days graphic novel. Dr. Scarlet is the Lead Trauma Specialist at the Trauma and PTSD Healing Center and is also the Founding Director of Divine Feminine Publishing, a small press dedicated to promoting genre fiction with at least 50% of female characters.

About Divine Feminine Publishing

Divine Feminine Publishing is a women-owned small press dedicated to increasing women's representation in genre fiction. We believe in the power of stories to inspire, challenge, and transform, especially when those stories are representative of the readers.

Our mission is to create a space where authors can explore the vast realms of science fiction, fantasy, and other speculative genres, bringing to life unique perspectives and untold narratives in stories, in which at least 50% of characters are female.

To learn more about Divine Feminine Publishing, please visit

