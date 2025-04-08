Industry Innovator Susan Foley Joins S4 Capital's Monks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Susan's background encompasses a wide range of expertise including computer science and application engineering with Autodesk, technical artist roles at Activision, and 3D development and Senior Producer positions at esteemed shops including Digital Domain, MPC, A52 and Method. Foley has also worked closely with CSAIL at MIT. For the last 11 years, Susan has been a respected figure in the consulting sector with Advertising Production Resources (APR) where she helped Fortune 500 brands optimize their content creation ecosystems and oversaw more than one-hundred million dollars in advertising production spend.

In her new role as SVP, Innovation at Monks, Susan will further the company's mission to be fast and first in artificial intelligence. Foley will contribute to the development of Monks' award-winning proprietary AI solution Monks , which recently earned a top AI distinction at the Business Intelligence Awards. With a proven track record in innovating across the creative content supply chain and the technical expertise to affect change, Foley will guide the development of the Monks tech stack to suit the needs of brands.

Susan will report to Monks' Chief Innovation Officer Henry Cowling, and joins a lean team of AI experts on a mission to disrupt outdated business models and traditional ways of working that have held talent and innovation back for too long. Foley is Monks' first new hire in AI following the launch of a talent recruiting campaign designed uniquely to attract disruptive AI innovators by encouraging them to speak with "WesleyBot ," an AI chatbot that encapsulates the persona of Monks' Chief AI Officer Wesley ter Haar.

"We've set a bold ambition at Monks to be fast and first in AI," said Henry Cowling, Chief Innovation Officer at Monks. "We're delivering on that mission with leading tech and talent, and Susan Foley is precisely the type of talent who will accelerate the AI disruption of the marketing industry. We're thrilled to welcome Susan to Monks, where her extensive background at the intersection of technology and creativity will set us on a growth trajectory for this era of transformation––and the next."

"Monks emerged as the clear choice for me to join given their impressive advancements in cutting-edge technologies like Agentic AI, Digital Twins, and NIMs," said Susan Foley, SVP Innovation at Monks. "Monks' strategic collaboration with industry powerhouses like NVIDIA, AWS, and Adobe also speaks volumes about their commitment to innovation and delivering world-class solutions. I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the brilliant team at Monks. Together, we're going to build transformative tools that will accelerate the success of our global clients, empowering them to navigate today's highly complex and demanding business ecosystems with confidence and agility. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I can't wait to get started."

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to accelerate business growth and redefine how brands interact with the world. From crafting tailored, outcome-focused campaigns to modernizing critical infrastructure for the ever-evolving digital landscape, Monks delivers solutions that engage audiences in real time, drive cultural relevance and sustain long-term impact-a tripartite approach that establishes it as a trusted partner to the world's most innovative brands.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks secured all three honors in Business Intelligence Group's 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards: Individual, Organizational and AI Product. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2024), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks was named Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24) and achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

