AI Innovation Expert Jeremy Utley Joins Washington Speakers Bureau's Elite Roster

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) announces the addition of Jeremy Utley-Stanford adjunct professor, bestselling author of Ideaflow: The Only Business Metric That Matters, and host of Beyond the Prompt: How to Use AI In Your Company-to its exclusive lineup of thought leaders and experts.

Utley, named to the Thinkers50 Top Ten Innovation Leaders list, brings over 15 years of experience teaching innovation to more than a million students. His groundbreaking approach to AI and creativity has made him a sought-after advisor to CEOs looking to transform their organizations through innovative thinking and AI integration.

"Jeremy Utley's ability to bridge the gap between AI and real-world business challenges makes him exactly the kind of forward-thinking voice our clients seek in today's rapidly evolving landscape," said Ryan Heil, President of WSB. "His unique ability to translate cutting-edge AI research into practical, actionable strategies makes him an invaluable resource for organizations navigating the intersection of human creativity and artificial intelligence."

Utley's speaking engagements focus on several key areas, including "More Chat, Less Bot: How Humans Unleash the True Power of AI in Innovation," "Making AI More Human," and "Ideaflow: How Individuals, Teams, and Organizations Achieve Breakthrough Results." His work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, NPR, and The Financial Times.

A self-described "recovering spreadsheet enthusiast," Jeremy Utley's journey from finance to design thinking exemplifies his core belief that creativity is a learnable skill-one that can be amplified through AI-human collaboration. As a Stanford educator, innovation advisor, and General Partner at Freespin Capital, Utley brings a multifaceted perspective to the evolving innovation landscape.

Utley joins WSB at a critical moment when organizations worldwide are seeking guidance on how to effectively implement AI technologies while fostering human creativity and collaboration.

For more information or to learn more about Jeremy Utley's speaking topics, please visit: wsb/speakers/jeremy-utley/

