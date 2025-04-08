Jeffrey Modell Foundation Co-Hosts Global Artificial Intelligence Meeting
The meeting featured some of the world's leading experts presenting cutting-edge research on AI as it relates to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of PI and Inborn Errors of Immunity (IEI). Key program highlights included the use of AI and Machine Learning (ML) to improve diagnosis and treatment, integration of AI into clinical decision-making, ethical considerations in AI, and opportunities for continued global collaboration.
The Foundation also introduced its groundbreaking AI tool, the Modell Mind, which leverages advanced natural language processing to simplify querying, automate complex analyses, and explore trends, patterns, and patient demographics related to PI. The Modell Mind enables efficient decision-making, offers comprehensive insights, and will transform how the Foundation analyzes PI data.
"At JMF, our mission has always been to achieve the earliest possible diagnosis, giving patients the best chance at timely and effective treatment and care. In uniting global experts, we aim to encourage cross-institutional collaborations to close the gap created by data limitations and ensure a more accurate approach to early diagnosis," said Tenembaum.
About the Jeffrey Modell Foundation
Fred and the late Vicki Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) in 1987, in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen, from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.
JMF is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening, and genetic sequencing. For more information visit or watch Do Something: The Jeffrey Modell Story online, available in seven languages.
