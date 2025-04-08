Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boeing Announces First Quarter Deliveries


2025-04-08 11:01:45
ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA ] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2025.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 23. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2025





Commercial Airplanes Programs




737

105



767

5



777

7



787

13


Total

130






Defense, Space & Security Programs




AH-64 Apache (New)

4



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

11



CH-47 Chinook (New)

1



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2



F-15 Models

1



F/A-18 Models

5



MH-139

1



P-8 Models

1


Total1

26


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]

