Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Combination Kitchen Product (HOF-561)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automated way to load, wash, dry, unload, and store dishes," said an inventor, from Richmond, Texas, "so I invented the DISH DYNAMO. My design would save a considerable amount of time and energy in the kitchen."

The invention provides an automatic means of washing, drying, and storing dishes. In doing so, it eliminates piles of dirty dishes in the sink and the need to hand wash dishes. It also eliminates the need to load and unload dishes since it automatically stacks the dishes at completion. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-561, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED