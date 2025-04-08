Aragon Research Unveils The 2025 Globetm For Intelligent Video Conferencing: AI-Powered Meetings Redefining Collaboration

The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2025

Aragon Research

MORGAN HILL, Calif. , April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research today released its highly anticipated 2025 Aragon Research GlobeTM for Intelligent Video Conferencing , revealing the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolution of video conferencing into a central pillar of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C). The report, which assesses 16 major providers, highlights the shift from traditional video meetings to AI-driven, automated experiences, marking a significant milestone in workplace communication.

The 2025 GlobeTM underscores a pivotal change: video meetings have surpassed phone calls as the primary method of business communication. This surge is fueled by the integration of intelligent assistants and the broader adoption of AI, which are automating tasks and enhancing meeting efficiency.

"Intelligent video conferencing is no longer a futuristic concept; it's the present reality," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "The integration of AI, particularly intelligent assistants, is streamlining meetings and unlocking new levels of productivity. As video becomes the cornerstone of UC&C, enterprises must strategically evaluate vendors to ensure they capitalize on the latest advancements."

Key Findings:



AI is now standard in video conferencing, automating meeting tasks with intelligent assistants and generative AI, creating smoother experiences.

Video is being used in new areas like telehealth. Meeting assistants are now commonly included at no extra charge, and AI is increasing its capabilities.

Aragon Research analysts urge enterprises to meticulously assess their business needs, evaluate vendors' AI capabilities with a focus on automation, prioritize seamless UC&C integration, and ensure robust security and reliability for critical communications.

This report evaluates 16 major IVC providers, including:

8x8, Adobe, Cisco, Dialpad, Enghouse, GoTo, Google, Intermedia, Microsoft, Panopto, Pexip, RingCentral, TrueConf, uStudio, Vbrick, and Zoom.

The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of the evolving video conferencing market, empowering enterprises to make informed decisions and leverage the latest innovations.

About Aragon Research:

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch .

SOURCE Aragon Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED