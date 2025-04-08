Presenting A New Standard Of Premium Productions
Collectively, High Output, L!VE, and Sardis boast 135 years of experience including a workforce of 220 industry experts across every event production discipline, consolidating a creative-first agency with full-service professional studios in Chicago and Boston, as well as a comprehensive equipment and scenic solutions inventory.
"With these three teams coming together, we now have more talent and more innovation at our fingertips. Whether it's cutting-edge creative direction, flawless technical execution, or full-scale event production, we're perfectly suited to elevate every human experience," said Bill Stock, Chief Creative Officer.
Clients gain access to a fully integrated ecosystem, providing an end-to-end solution for every aspect of their event-from concept to execution. Now, with a complementing suite of creative, production, and technical capabilities in house, the new enterprise provides cohesive strategies and seamless solutions that enhance audience impact and optimize client value.
Additionally, the newly merged company emphasizes that by uniting substance, style, and scale through a single-source, the greatest impacts will be felt by clients-via creative consistency, efficient collaboration, stronger deliverables, and superior executions.
While the long-term strategy points toward growth and continued prominence as the preferred events production leader, all three organizations existing clients will benefit right away. "Our clients will continue to receive the same dedicated teams and high level of service they trust-now with expanded capabilities and a deeper bench of resources," stated Chief Revenue Officer, Leslie Blye.
To find out more, visit GetMoreTogether .
About the Companies
High Output – A premier provider of cutting-edge entertainment technology for 40 years, bringing high production value for film, television, and theater applications.
Highoutput
L!VE – A full-service event production agency celebrating over 50 years of excellence, specializing in transforming creative concepts into immersive brand experiences.
Gowithlive
Sardis – A leader in experiential marketing and creative communications, with over 45 years of expertise in brand activations, event design, and immersive storytelling.
Sardismedia
For press inquiries, contact Leslie Blye ([email protected] )
SOURCE Willistown Capital
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment