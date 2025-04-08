Presenting A New Standard Of Premium Productions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now together, the united company is positioned to be the most comprehensive live events brand service provider in the U.S.-one of just a select few-of single-sourced, customized, fully integrated solutions for premium-quality productions. The combined expertise of these three premier brands re-leverages, and re-positions the new companies' competencies by expanding capabilities, enhancing offerings, and inspiring innovation, while creating greater capacity and further reach. The result-premiumization-with more talent, more services, and more solutions.

Collectively, High Output, L!VE, and Sardis boast 135 years of experience including a workforce of 220 industry experts across every event production discipline, consolidating a creative-first agency with full-service professional studios in Chicago and Boston, as well as a comprehensive equipment and scenic solutions inventory.

"With these three teams coming together, we now have more talent and more innovation at our fingertips. Whether it's cutting-edge creative direction, flawless technical execution, or full-scale event production, we're perfectly suited to elevate every human experience," said Bill Stock, Chief Creative Officer.

Clients gain access to a fully integrated ecosystem, providing an end-to-end solution for every aspect of their event-from concept to execution. Now, with a complementing suite of creative, production, and technical capabilities in house, the new enterprise provides cohesive strategies and seamless solutions that enhance audience impact and optimize client value.

Additionally, the newly merged company emphasizes that by uniting substance, style, and scale through a single-source, the greatest impacts will be felt by clients-via creative consistency, efficient collaboration, stronger deliverables, and superior executions.

While the long-term strategy points toward growth and continued prominence as the preferred events production leader, all three organizations existing clients will benefit right away. "Our clients will continue to receive the same dedicated teams and high level of service they trust-now with expanded capabilities and a deeper bench of resources," stated Chief Revenue Officer, Leslie Blye.

About the Companies

High Output – A premier provider of cutting-edge entertainment technology for 40 years, bringing high production value for film, television, and theater applications.

L!VE – A full-service event production agency celebrating over 50 years of excellence, specializing in transforming creative concepts into immersive brand experiences.

Sardis – A leader in experiential marketing and creative communications, with over 45 years of expertise in brand activations, event design, and immersive storytelling.

