AAACN Unveils Advocacy Platform To Elevate And Empower Ambulatory Care Nurses

PITMAN, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) is proud to introduce its official Advocacy Platform , reinforcing its dedication to advancing policies that empower and support ambulatory care nurses.

This platform prioritizes recognition, reimbursement, workplace safety, workforce development, health equity, and nurse-led research, ensuring that ambulatory care nurses play an integral role in shaping the future of health care.

"The Advocacy Committee prioritizes ways that ambulatory care nurses can uplift, uphold, and join in a collective voice to raise the awareness and value of ambulatory care nurses," said Leondra Weiss, MN, ARNP, FNP-BC, AMB-BC, C-EFM, Advocacy Committee Chair. "The Platform is a roadmap for ways to get involved, share resources, and offer all ambulatory care nurses a way to join in the journey."

Key Priorities of the Advocacy Platform



Recognition & Reimbursement: Ensuring ambulatory care nurses are recognized and reimbursed for their essential services.

Title Protection & Scope of Practice: Supporting laws that reduce role confusion, allow nurses to practice to the full extent of their education and licensure, and facilitate practice across state lines.

Workplace Safety & Workforce Development: Advocating for safe, healthy workplaces and funding to grow a diverse nursing workforce that reflects their communities.

Nurse-Led Research & Education: Securing support for research on nurse-led interventions and promoting ambulatory care nursing education with expert faculty. Health Equity & Team-Based Care: Promoting policies that integrate ambulatory care nurses into health care teams, ensuring cost-effective, high-quality care for all.

"We intend to promote ambulatory care nursing as the vital solution to the ever-changing health care demands that require a shift to the outpatient and home care settings," Weiss said. "The Platform uplifts ambulatory care nurses to be poised as the experts in holistic complex care-coordination, while addressing barriers and social determinants, and preventing complications of chronic disease management."

Taking Action: How Nurses Can Get Involved

AAACN empowers its members with multiple avenues to advocate for their profession and patients. Nurses can:



Find Their Representatives: Easily access and connect with congressional leaders to influence health care policy.

Register to Vote: Engage in the democratic process with AAACN's voter registration guide. Use the Five Finger Advocacy Model : A structured approach that helps nurses communicate their priorities effectively with policymakers and stakeholders.

Find out more about AAACN's Advocacy Platform here:

About AAACN

The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing is the premier professional organization for practicing nurses and nurse leaders specialized in serving people in community and ambulatory care settings. Dedicated to Shaping Care Where Life Happens, AAACN advances holistic and evidence-based care and advocates for the nurses' essential role in improving the health of our nation.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Klavens

Communications & Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

(856) 256-2330

SOURCE American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED