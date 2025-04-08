Trends Shaping The $34.1 Billion Swimwear Market 2025-2034 | Nike, Adidas, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PVH Corp., And Pentland Group Lead The Competition Globally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimwear Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Swimwear Market was valued at USD 20.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.1%, driven by increasing disposable income and a rising interest in water-based activities. This growth is attributed to evolving fashion trends, a growing emphasis on recreational swimming, and the influence of digital media in shaping consumer preferences. Emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, are witnessing a surge in demand due to urbanization and lifestyle shifts, leading to higher consumer spending on swimwear. The adoption of swimming as both a sport and a leisure activity has further fueled market expansion, with manufacturers introducing stylish, high-performance swimwear to meet diverse consumer needs.



The swimwear market is categorized by product type, including one-piece swimsuits, two-piece swimsuits, swimming trunks, bikinis, and others. Among these, the bikini segment generated approximately USD 8.1 billion in revenue in 2023 and is set to surpass USD 14.7 billion by 2032. The growing popularity of bikinis can be attributed to evolving fashion preferences and an increased focus on comfort and versatility. Various styles continue to gain traction, appealing to a broad consumer base.

By material, the market is segmented into polyester/nylon, spandex, and others. Polyester/nylon emerged as the dominant category in 2023, contributing approximately USD 13.7 billion in revenue and accounting for about 65.8% of the market share. These materials are widely favored due to their resistance to chlorine and saltwater, durability, and ability to retain shape and color after multiple washes. Additionally, their quick-drying properties enhance convenience, making them a preferred choice for swimwear manufacturers. Compared to alternative fabrics, polyester and nylon offer cost-effective solutions without compromising performance.

The United States remains a leading market for swimwear, with a valuation of around USD 5.3 billion in 2023. The country's strong swimwear industry is fueled by an active lifestyle culture and a high demand for trendy, functional swimwear. With a CAGR of 5.2% expected between 2024 and 2032, the U.S. market continues to thrive due to the widespread participation in swimming, surfing, and other water sports. The fashion-conscious consumer base seeks swimwear that balances aesthetics and practicality, driving innovation within the industry. Social media trends and digital marketing play a significant role in shaping purchasing decisions, further boosting demand for stylish swimwear.

The global swimwear market is on an upward trajectory, with demand accelerating due to evolving fashion trends, material innovations, and increasing consumer engagement in water activities. As the industry continues to grow, manufacturers are focusing on quality, comfort, and sustainability to meet the changing preferences of consumers worldwide.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $34.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising health and fitness awareness

3.2.1.2 Urbanization and recreational infrastructure development

3.2.1.3 Influence of fashion trends and social media

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Seasonal demand

3.2.2.2 Price sensitivity

3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.3.1 Demographic trends

3.3.2 Factors affecting buying decisions

3.3.3 Consumer product adoption

3.3.4 Preferred distribution channel

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

5.1 Key Trends

5.2 One-piece swimsuit

5.3 Two-piece swimsuit

5.4 Swimming trunks

5.5 Bikini

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Polyester/Nylon

6.3 Spandex

6.4 Others

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Men

7.3 Women

7.4 Kids

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Malaysia

9.4.7 Indonesia

9.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of MEA

Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

10.1 Adidas AG

10.2 American Apparel Inc.

10.3 Arena SpA (Berkshire Hathaway)

10.4 La Jolla Group

10.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

10.6 Marysia LLC

10.7 Nike Inc.

10.8 Pentland Group

10.9 Perry Ellis International

10.10 PVH Corp.

10.11 Quiksilver Inc.

10.12 Swimwear Anywhere Inc. (TYR Sports Inc.)

10.13 Tennor Holding BV (La Perla)

10.14 TJ Swim

