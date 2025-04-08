Trends Shaping The $34.1 Billion Swimwear Market 2025-2034 | Nike, Adidas, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PVH Corp., And Pentland Group Lead The Competition Globally
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$20.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$34.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2032
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising health and fitness awareness
3.2.1.2 Urbanization and recreational infrastructure development
3.2.1.3 Influence of fashion trends and social media
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Seasonal demand
3.2.2.2 Price sensitivity
3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.3.1 Demographic trends
3.3.2 Factors affecting buying decisions
3.3.3 Consumer product adoption
3.3.4 Preferred distribution channel
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key Trends
5.2 One-piece swimsuit
5.3 Two-piece swimsuit
5.4 Swimming trunks
5.5 Bikini
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Polyester/Nylon
6.3 Spandex
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Men
7.3 Women
7.4 Kids
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.3 Offline
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Malaysia
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 Rest of MEA
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 Adidas AG
10.2 American Apparel Inc.
10.3 Arena SpA (Berkshire Hathaway)
10.4 La Jolla Group
10.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
10.6 Marysia LLC
10.7 Nike Inc.
10.8 Pentland Group
10.9 Perry Ellis International
10.10 PVH Corp.
10.11 Quiksilver Inc.
10.12 Swimwear Anywhere Inc. (TYR Sports Inc.)
10.13 Tennor Holding BV (La Perla)
10.14 TJ Swim
