Softgel Capsules Market To Reach $18.4 Billion By 2034 | Nutraceutical Demand & Preventive Health Trends Accelerate | Catalent, Capsugel, Procaps Group, Aenova Group, And Captek Softgel International Dominate

The Softgel Capsules Market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Increasing consumption of nutraceuticals such as vitamins, omega-3 fatty acid supplements, and herbal medicines is a primary factor driving market growth. These products offer easier consumption and faster absorption compared to traditional medicines, making them a preferred choice among consumers.

Additionally, advancements in softgel capsule manufacturing, such as the introduction of plant-based alternatives like potato starch, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), and pullulan, are further boosting industry growth. With a heightened focus on immune system boosters and dietary supplements, particularly after the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for softgel capsules. Growing awareness about preventive healthcare and a shift toward healthier lifestyles have contributed to the increased adoption of dietary supplements, adding to the market's growth momentum.

Based on type, the market is segmented into vegetarian and gelatin-based capsules, with the gelatin-based segment dominating the market, valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2024. These capsules provide better bioavailability, faster onset of action, and protection against environmental factors like light, air, and moisture, making them preferable over traditional tablets and capsules.

The health and dietary supplements segment accounted for 65.4% of the market in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 supplements to boost immunity and improve overall health is driving this segment. The trend toward preventive healthcare has led consumers to include supplements in their daily routines to prevent chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis. Rising healthcare costs have also encouraged the adoption of supplements as a cost-effective measure to manage long-term health, further fueling the demand for softgel capsules. Technological advancements have streamlined the manufacturing process, enabling the inclusion of a wider range of ingredients in softgel formulations, contributing to market growth.

The human segment led the market, generating USD 8.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2034. An aging population, particularly in developed nations, has fueled demand for easy-to-swallow and convenient medication forms like softgel capsules. The growing popularity of vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements among health-conscious consumers has further boosted market growth. Pharmaceutical companies continue to embrace softgel formulations for their aesthetic appeal and consumer preference, strengthening the industry's growth trajectory.

Nutraceutical companies held a significant share of the market in 2024 and are expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2034. Rising consumer awareness about health and wellness, coupled with the proliferation of direct-to-consumer (DTC) models and e-commerce platforms, has expanded the reach of nutritional supplements, increasing demand for softgel capsules. Regulatory agencies in different regions have supported the use of nutraceuticals by approving various health claims, paving the way for the development of innovative softgel formulations.

In North America, the U.S. held a prominent position in the market, valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2024. Increased consumer inclination toward self-medication and over-the-counter (OTC) supplements, combined with favorable regulatory frameworks and growing research and development funding, has fueled the market's expansion.

