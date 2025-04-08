Technology, Innovation, And Collaboration At The Heart Of The Inaugural Climatetech Connect Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As extreme weather events grow in frequency and impact, companies and researchers are advancing new tools and strategies to help communities and industries respond. These solutions will be at the center of ClimateTech Connect, a new conference taking place April 15–16 in Washington, D.C.

One of the participating companies is Tomorrow.io , which will present its latest weather modeling capabilities, AI-driven tools, and satellite-powered forecasting systems to improve decision-making and build resilience across sectors.

Tomorrow.io CEO Shimon Elkabetz remarked“Our mission is to build the world's most powerful, actionable weather intelligence for companies to put systems in place and bring operational resilience to every industry on the planet. We are delighted to partner with ClimateTech Connect on its inaugural conference."

ClimateTech Connect CEO Megan Kuczynski added,“We're excited to have Tomorrow.io join us as a Gold Sponsor and to share their work with attendees from across the climate, insurance, and technology sectors.”

Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer, Majesco remarked,“Reinventing Loss Control with digital and data analytics capabilities while also adapting and creating new AI models that leverage new data sources and the power of advanced analytics is crucial to stay ahead and address climate risk by empowering carriers to assess their entire property portfolio cost effectively and engage their customers to adopt loss control risk management recommendations.

“We are thrilled to be Gold Sponsor of this groundbreaking Inaugural conference and look forward to leading insurance industry conversations on climate risk and resilience."

The conference will feature a mix of established companies and emerging start-ups, with participation from global programs like Plug and Play and Lloyd's Lab, as well as organizations including PolArctic , CLIMATIG , Green Shield Risk Solutions , Majesco , Ric , Reask , Floodbase , Eventual Weather , Solera , NASA , Swiss Re , Resiquant , Verisk , Maptycs , Floodbase , Demex , Earth Analytics Group

Another event highlight is the ClimateTech Connect Pitch Competition, hosted in partnership with the Miami Insurtech Hub and supported by Celent. A group of early-stage companies was selected through a competitive process to present their solutions on the Innovation Stage.

Juan Mazzini, Head of EMEA, APAC and LATAM, Celent, and Founder of the Miami Insurtech Hub added,“On behalf of Celent, Miami Insurtech Hub and SwitchPitch, we are thrilled to partner with ClimateTech Connect on the Pitch Competition at the Inaugural Conference. Innovation to advance climate resilience is at the heart of this new conference and the audience will hear from some of the most cutting-edge new companies leading the charge."

The finalists include:

Sinecta



Antonio Pancheco Sanchez , Founder and CEO

Trag



Leodardo Maia , Co-founder and CEO

Faura



Valkyrie Holmes , Co-founder and CEO

7Analytics



Helge Joergensen Co-Founder and CEO

Resilitix



Ali Mostafavi, Ph.D, PE , Founder

Suyana Climate Insurance



Rodrigo Garcia Ayala , CEO and Co-Founder

True Flood Risk

Shelly Klose , Founder and CEO

EcoClaim

Jodi Scarlett , CEO

The winning company will be announced at the close of the conference.

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. The conference brings together technological, engineering, and scientific innovations to mitigate the risk of and recover from increasingly frequent extreme climate events. Join us for two days of inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, a product expo, and experiential networking as we delve into the latest advancements and solutions in climate resilience. For event details, registration, and sponsorship, please visit our website .

