Veteran Pastor Challenges Churches And VA To Confront Hidden Battles: 'I Almost Pulled The Trigger'

- Therin MillerOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After hitting #20 on Amazon's Best Seller list and getting picked up by over 130 news outlets, Army veteran and pastor Therin is launching a bold new campaign to bring his memoir, A Life Awakened , into the hands of those who need it most: veterans, chaplains, churches, men and women's ministries, addiction centers, and anyone silently suffering with guilt, shame, or moral injury. This isn't just a book-it's a battle cry. And this time, he's calling out the silence with unapologetic force.“I almost committed a war crime,” Therin says in his book.“I didn't pull the trigger-but I wanted to. That moment changed my life, and grace rewrote the rest.”That confession has struck a nerve across online communities, especially among veterans, survivors, and believers grappling with internal battles no one else sees. The story has resonated deeply, but Therin says Christian media and institutional ministries have largely avoided the conversation.“Too real. Too raw. Too honest,” he says.“But if the church and the VA can't talk about the war after the war, then we're abandoning the men and women who need us most. Silence is not ministry. It's neglect.”A Life Awakened is a brutally honest, deeply redemptive account of a combat veteran who carried shame, trauma, and unspoken guilt into the pulpit-and found a divine assignment in his darkest moment. Therin is now dedicating himself to making this testimony available to those on the frontlines of spiritual, emotional, and psychological struggle.He is extending this mission into every corner of the healing world-from chaplains walking hospital corridors, to pastors preparing sermons, to peer-support leaders running veteran re-entry groups. Wherever people are struggling to forgive themselves or believe that God can still use them, this story belongs.Here's what Therin is offering:Free copies of the book for chaplains and faith-based PTSD support groupsGuest preaching and speaking engagements for churches, men's ministries, women's ministries, addiction recovery programs, and veteran eventsA 6-week group discussion guide based on the book, ideal for small groups, trauma care teams, and re-entry ministriesStrategic partnerships with Christian organizations serving military families, first responders, and recovery networksImpact So Far:Over 130 media outlets picked up the first press releaseBook reached #20 on Amazon's Best Seller listViral traction on Reddit, veteran forums, and social mediaEarly VA and men's and women's group partnerships forming in Oklahoma and TexasReader testimonials pouring in from veterans, pastors, and trauma survivors nationwideWhy It Matters:Therin believes the American church and veteran community must stop treating pain like a PR issue and start engaging it like a spiritual mission.“I'm not trying to sell books. I'm trying to get this message into the hands of the men and women who can't sleep at night. Who've sat in church pews and felt like imposters. Who've begged God for forgiveness they couldn't feel. This book isn't just a story-it's a mirror and a megaphone.”He adds:“The real war isn't just overseas. It's internal. And we've got to be bold enough to preach into it, write into it, and walk people through it. That's what this book was born to do.”Book: A Life Awakened by TherinWebsite:Speaking Inquiries & Partnerships: ...To request a review copy, book Therin for an event, or discuss partnership opportunities, reach out via the contact above.This isn't just a testimony. It's a challenge to the church and the VA: Stop leaving men and women behind.

