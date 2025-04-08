Fireproofing Materials Market Grows Amid Rising Fire Incidents And Stronger Safety Regulations

Emergen Research Logo

The major Fireproofing Materials market growth factors are growing concerns about fire-related losses and casualties, rising fire incidents

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Fireproofing Materials market size is expected to grow from 1.2 billion by the end of 2024 to 3.0 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period. The global fireproofing materials market is witnessing notable growth, driven by increasing concerns about fire-related damage, casualties, and growing demand for enhanced safety in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

According to recent industry findings, the rise in fire incidents has underscored the urgent need for reliable fire protection solutions. A survey by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) revealed that in 2022, U.S. fire departments responded to over 1.35 million fires, resulting in nearly 3,800 civilian deaths, over 14,000 injuries, and an estimated $15.9 billion in property losses. These alarming numbers reflect a consistent trend, with over $21.9 billion in fire-related property damage recorded in 2020 alone.

In response to such threats, fireproofing materials are being widely adopted to slow down the spread of fire, protect structures, and allow more time for evacuation. Governments across regions have implemented stringent fire safety regulations. A notable example includes the Fire Safety Act 2021 in the UK, which mandates stricter safety measures in buildings, driving the use of certified fire-resistant materials.

As cities continue to grow and buildings become taller and more complex, fire safety has become a key priority in construction. Increased urbanization, especially in emerging markets, has led to a surge in commercial construction, further boosting the demand for fireproofing materials. Office buildings, malls, hotels, and high-rise complexes are increasingly adopting advanced fire protection systems, including intumescent coatings and fire-resistant boards.

While the commercial segment currently leads the fireproofing materials market, the residential sector is expected to grow the fastest in the coming years. This is largely due to growing awareness among homeowners and updated building codes that emphasize fire safety. In densely populated urban areas, especially those seeing a rise in multi-family and high-rise housing, the use of fire-resistant paints, sprays, and sealants is on the rise.

However, the market is not without challenges. One key restraint is the high cost of advanced fireproofing materials. Products that offer superior protection, such as passive fire protection coatings and sealants, can be expensive and may not fit into the budgets of smaller projects or cost-sensitive regions. Additionally, installation and upkeep costs can add further financial pressure, discouraging wider adoption in some areas.

The Global Fireproofing Materials Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Fireproofing Materials Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the Fireproofing Materials industry is characterised by the presence of global and regional players such as Akzo Nobel N.V., Isolatek International, Sika AG, Etex Group, and others. The global fireproofing materials market is relatively fragmented, with high competition among several manufacturers. Companies are focusing more on innovation, such as developing advanced fire-resistant coatings, sprays, and boards that meet strict safety regulations.

The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions is growing, and manufacturers are investing in research and development to come up with effective products. Strategic partnerships and mergers are common as businesses seek to enhance their market presence and diversify their offerings.

In September 2023, Etex Group purchased Skamol, a major maker of fire protection and insulating materials. This strategic step is consistent with Etex's commitment to sustainable construction solutions and broadens its portfolio in the burgeoning market for energy-efficient insulation products. The combination of Skamol's expertise and Etex's established presence will allow the firm to offer a wider choice of high-temperature insulation solutions for building and industrial applications.

Some of the key companies in the global Fireproofing Materials Market include:

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Isolatek International

Sika AG

Etex Group

PPG Industries, Inc

BASF SE

Carboline

RPM International Inc.

Jotun Group

Iris Coatings S.r.l

Knauf Insulation

Hempel Group

W.R. Grace & Co

Rolf Kuhn GmbH

Rockwool International AS

No-Burn Inc

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Contego International Inc.

Den Braven

Encon Insulation Ltd

Ugam Chemicals

Intumescent Systems Ltd

PK Companies

FlameOFF Coatings Inc

Fireproofing Materials Latest Industry Updates

In June 2022, Hempel A/S has launched a protection substance for the hydrocarbon PFP industry. Hempafire XTR 100 is a lightweight coating with a thin dry layer that will be used to safeguard oil and gas downstream facilities from hydrocarbon passive fires.

In June 2022, Carboline has announced the acquisition of Dudick Inc., a global pioneer in high-performance coatings, floors, and tank linings with headquarters in Streetsboro, Ohio. Dudick has developed corrosion resistance and chemical containment solutions for a wide range of industries, including food processing, steel production, chemical processing, electricity, pulp and paper, electronics, and biological research facilities.

Fireproofing Materials Market Segmentation Analysis

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Intumescent coatings

Thin film

Thick film

Cementitious coatings

Cement-based

Gypsum based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Commercial

Industrial

Onshore

Offshore

Residential

Regional Bifurcation of the Fireproofing Materials Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Fireproofing Materials market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Fireproofing Materials market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Fireproofing Materials Market

Competitive analysis of the Fireproofing Materials market

Regional analysis of Global Fireproofing Materials market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Fireproofing Materials market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Fireproofing Materials production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Fireproofing Materials market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Fireproofing Materials market

Global Fireproofing Materials market forecast (2024-2033)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

