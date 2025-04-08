VAYK Projects $680K 2024 Revenue With $310K Net Profit

ATLANTA, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") management announced today that the company is projected to report approximately $680,000 in revenue for the year 2024, with an estimated operating profit of approximately $71,000.

In addition, the company realized approximately $320,000 profit from selling its legacy assets in Cuba. After deduction of costs, the company is projected to report approximately $310,000 net profit.

This will be the second year in a row that the company is reporting a net profit, since its new management took over.

The company has filed a notification of late filing and is expected to file its OTC disclosure by April 15. The results in its formal disclosure may still vary from projections made hereinabove, but the management of the company do not expect any substantial discrepancy.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor : This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:

+1 470-804-7144 [email protected]

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED