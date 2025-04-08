Artemicafe® Coffee Shows Positive Cancer Trial Results

ArtemiCafe Coffee shows positive results from a Phase 1 ovarian clinical trial conducted by Markey Cancer Center.

The trial, conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, explored safety, dosage and preliminary efficacy following standard chemotherapy. The trial established ArtemiCafe® Decaf at the recommended Phase 2 dose (three cups per day) was safe and well-tolerated. Additional patient follow-up is needed to determine its efficacy in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

"This trial represents an important step in exploring how Artemisia annua might help patients with ovarian cancer after they complete standard treatments," said Frederick Ueland, M.D., a gynecologic oncologist with the UK Markey Cancer Center and study investigator. "Finding a well-tolerated maintenance therapy that could potentially delay or prevent recurrence would be transformative for ovarian cancer care."

ArtemiLife partnered with the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center to sponsor the trial, highlighting the productive partnership between industry and academia in advancing cancer research.

"We're proud to collaborate with the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center on this important research," said ArtemiLife CEO Adam Maust. "Artemilife's mission is to support critical, life-saving scientific advances through innovative products that fit seamlessly into a cancer survivor's daily routine."

The Phase 1 trial established that ArtemiCafe® Decaf at the recommended dose of three cups per day was safe and well-tolerated. Patients experienced no significant or dose-limiting toxicities. Notably, preliminary results indicated that ArtemiCafe Decaf showed promising anticancer activity that supports further evaluation.

ArtemiCafe® Decaf is now being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial at the Markey Cancer Center, this time focusing on maintenance therapy for prostate cancer.

