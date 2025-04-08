Millennium Opens New Frederick Facility With Open House And Industry Panel Focused On Broadband, Housing And Regional Growth

Event aims to connect developers, broadband leaders and policy makers in a conversation about infrastructure, access and opportunity

FREDERICK, Colo., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium, a national leader in fiber optic network solutions, is opening the doors to its new Denver-area facility with a community open house and panel discussion designed to spark conversation-and action-around the future of housing and connectivity in Colorado.

The open house will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. at 7950 Miller Drive in Frederick, offering guests a chance to tour the space, explore next-generation broadband solutions, and connect with professionals driving regional infrastructure projects. Local barbecue, giveaways and hands-on displays round out the afternoon.

Millennium's expanded footprint in Colorado comes at a time when connectivity is becoming essential for sustainable growth. The new Frederick location enhances the company's ability to support broadband deployment throughout the Mountain West-bringing technical expertise, materials, and momentum to help communities close the digital divide and unlock new development opportunities.

"This is bigger than a new facility or about having an internet connection," said James Kyle, CEO of Millennium. "It's about opening doors to opportunity. It means families can connect to health care, students can learn from anywhere, and businesses can grow with the digital tools that help them thrive. By working together, we can build critical infrastructures and create a more connected and inclusive future for everyone."

Immediately following, the event shifts gears with a special panel discussion: Solving Housing Challenges With Innovation: A Real Conversation on Broadband & Development. The panel, put on in partnership with local top real estate law firms Lyons Gaddis, will bring together developers, land consultants, broadband providers and public sector leaders to discuss how strategic fiber deployment is impacting housing affordability, project viability and regional growth across Colorado. With billions in broadband funding on the table and rising demand for housing, infrastructure decisions are playing a larger role than ever in shaping what gets built-and where.

Topics during the panel will include how fiber access influences housing development, examples of successful public-private partnerships, insights on federal and state grant opportunities, and what's coming next in broadband and housing policy. The discussion will feature public and private sector voices with real-world experience driving infrastructure collaboration.

For more information about the new facility, the event or Millennium visit:

About Millennium

Millennium, headquartered in Delavan, Wisconsin, has been a pioneering force in the broadband industry for over 20 years. Millennium specializes in accelerating broadband network projects for clients by providing comprehensive solutions that include enhanced network design, financial guidance, equipment rentals, and material management. Millennium has 20+ dedicated locations across America and serves clients across 90% of the continental US and Canada.

Millennium has achieved the MMAC Future 50 3-time Metal, is a 9-time 'Fastest Growing Business' Award winner by Inc. 5000 Magazine, and continues to hit the Entrepreneur 360 list. CEO and Founder James Kyle was named a 'Rural Broadband Champion' by Inc. 5000. Magazine in 2022 and won the Ernst & Young 2022 Midwest 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award. For more information about Millennium, visit:

Media Contact: Brynn Kanikula

Millennium

Phone: 262-891-8138

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Millennium

