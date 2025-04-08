Kodiak Technologies To Unveil World's Most Powerful Electric Snow Removal Vehicle At 2025 Snow Symposium April 25-30

- Designed with Roush and Made in the U.S.A., the Vehicle Introduces Dual-Use Power Capability, Providing Exportable Mobile Power -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Technologies, in collaboration with Chang Robotics and Roush for design and assembly, is unveiling the world's most powerful electric and hybrid commercial snow removal vehicle. Following the overwhelmingly positive response to their debut at the 2024 International Aviation Snow Symposium (IASS), Kodiak Technologies will return to the 2025 Symposium, showcasing their vehicle for the first time from April 25 to 30 in Buffalo, NY.

Kodiak Technologies is introducing its vehicle's dual-use power capability-a feature that transforms it from a seasonal snow removal machine into a year-round energy asset. This added functionality supports peak shaving, emergency backup, and microgrid applications, ensuring that the vehicle is no longer an idle asset during non-winter operations. Now, airports and municipalities can maximize their investment, leveraging the vehicle's power capabilities to enhance energy resilience throughout the year.

"Our dual-use power capability is an industry first that significantly enhances the value of our vehicle," said Marc Manning, CEO of Kodiak Technologies. "This innovation enables airports and other key facilities to not only meet FAA compliance requirements-moving 7,500 tons of snow per hour at 25 MPH-but also to utilize the same equipment as a supplemental or emergency power source. For facilities near the snow line that experience occasional heavy snowfall, this dual-purpose functionality accelerates ROI and maximizes equipment utilization."

In addition to its enhanced functionality, the vehicle design offers unparalleled efficiency, significantly lowering fuel consumption, maintenance, and operational costs-resulting in a total cost of ownership that is 60% less than traditional solutions.

As a zero-emission, eco-friendly solution, this vehicle supports sustainability goals and qualifies for AIP, VALE, and ZEV grants. By reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering emissions, Kodiak Technologies assists airports in meeting their environmental targets while enhancing operational efficiency.

The vehicle is now available for purchase in three sustainable powertrain options: Diesel Hybrid, Battery Electric, and Hydrogen Fuel Cell. All variants are American-made, American-designed, and Buy-American compliant.

About Kodiak Technologies

Kodiak Technologies builds on the strong foundation of Kodiak America, a leader in snow removal solutions since 1988. With decades of expertise, Kodiak Technologies is at the forefront of innovation, having developed the world's most powerful BEV snow removal systems . These next-generation electric vehicles combine unmatched durability, high performance, and cutting-edge technology to deliver powerful snow removal while reducing environmental impact. Kodiak products are trusted by the FAA and State, Federal, and International Departments of Transportation. The company is committed to advancing sustainability by providing eco-friendly, zero-emission solutions that help airports and commercial facilities meet their operational and environmental goals. To learn more, visit .

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has rapidly grown, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions, including some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused robotics. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Chang Robotics empowers businesses across manufacturing, government, healthcare, and beyond. More information is available at ChangRobotics and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Chang Robotics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED