Seertech Accelerates Growth With Iconic Global Brands And Strategic Investments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company's new go-to-market (GTM) strategy has driven a 200%+ increase in YoY bookings and is being driven by a revitalized management team following the appointment of key executives, Brad Swingruber, Chief Revenue Officer and Diane Jennings, Chief Customer Officer. To better support customers facing complex workforce development challenges, Seertech has expanded its investments in customer success, sales, marketing, product alignment, and AI to grow its presence in key markets.

"Seertech has always been defined by our ability to listen, anticipate, and adapt to the needs of our customers to either save them money or give them a competitive edge," said Seertech CEO and founder, Paul Hardwick. "Our investments in talent, technology, and customer partnerships reflect our commitment to not only keeping pace with industry shifts but actively shaping the future of workforce learning."

Seertech Adds Global Brands Across Aviation, Health, Manufacturing, and Professional Services

In recent months, Seertech has welcomed several iconic brands to its customer community, including Etihad Aviation, Alira Health, Analog Devices, Emirates Flight Catering, Al Ghurair, Woodward, and one of the world's leading tax preparation services. These organizations represent a range of industries united by a shared need: to deliver flexible, scalable learning experiences aligned with real business outcomes.

Etihad Aviation recently launched its new Airport Training eCommerce platform with Seertech to expand training access across its extended enterprise, enabling both individuals and partner organizations to train efficiently. Citing "unparalleled flexibility and training accessibility" and a "streamlined digital experience tailored for individuals and organizations," a representative from Etihad shared: "Innovation drives us forward - and this new platform is just the beginning of a smarter, faster way to upskill teams."

Analog also emphasized Seertech's ability to meet sophisticated industry requirements. "We chose Seertech based on the flexibility of the system to meet the complexity of our needs," said Jamie Mumm, Engineering Manager, Analog Devices. "Learning management in the semiconductor industry is time consuming and cumbersome and - with Seertech - employees have the ability to manage their own success."

These customer partnerships demonstrate a growing demand for Seertech's unique value proposition: its ability to unify disparate systems, support advanced eCommerce models, and deliver compliance-ready functionality - all within a single, highly configurable solution. This enables customers not only to streamline operations but also to monetize learning and unlock new revenue streams. By aligning learning enablement with broader business strategy, Seertech transforms training into a strategic growth engine.

Looking Ahead

With a customer-driven roadmap and ongoing investment in GTM strategy, product innovation, and customer success, Seertech is well-positioned to help organizations solve today's workforce challenges. The company will host its upcoming regional Customer Advisory Board (CAB) Summits in Raleigh, London, and Sydney to deepen collaboration with its global customer community and inform innovation.

Seertech recently hosted an exclusive product tour that's now available to explore and will share more about its learning enablement innovations at the CLN Learning Conference and ATD25 .

About Seertech Solutions

Seertech Solutions is a global leader in learning enablement, helping organizations turn learning into measurable business success. Our highly configurable platform unifies LMS and LXP capabilities, replacing an average of seven disparate systems to deliver scalable workforce development, compliance training, and skills growth.

With Seertech, organizations can extend enterprise learning, ensure critical compliance, and unlock new revenue streams through Content as a Service (CaaS). Trusted by over 3 million users in 190 countries and 39 languages, our customer-driven approach ensures adaptability to evolving business needs - now and in the future. Want to learn more? Talk to us.

SOURCE Seertech Solutions