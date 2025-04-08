Autoscheduler.AI Recognized As A Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winners Provide a Range of Solutions, Including TMS and WMS, to Niche Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces that Inbound Logistics has selected the company as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2025. The Top 100 list provides crucial decision support for the Inbound Logistics' audience, even more important this year considering the need and the innovations coming online.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine,” says Keith Moore, CEO of“AutoScheduler is the only solution on the market designed to orchestrate and synchronize every element of the warehouse – inventory, labor, transportation, equipment, and processes – to help businesses meet increased demand in labor, space, and time.”

“With technology in the logistics and supply chain space evolving rapidly, it's crucial to recognize and celebrate the companies driving innovation for shippers,” says Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics.“We are excited to uncover the supply chain and logistics tech industry trailblazers whose solutions are transforming the landscape. This recognition honors excellence and provides valuable insights into the evolving technological trends within the supply chain industry.”

Inbound Logistics develops a list of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers each year. Inbound Logistics editors research capabilities based on submitted questionnaires and other sources, then select 100 technology providers offering solutions designed to meet business logistics managers' supply chain challenges. The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidate pool.

Inbound Logistics editors value choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented. This year's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers include those serving Fortune 1000 companies and small and medium-sized businesses.

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list is published in all the April Inbound Logistics magazine editions and apps.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You've already invested in the software to run your warehouse-what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: .

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

...

Cell: (404) 421-8497