Course Of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2025

On Tuesday, 8 April 2025 at 3:00 pm (CEST), the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

1. The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year.

2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report.

3. Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

4. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report.

5. Proposal from the board of directors to amend the company's articles of association.

6. Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen.

7. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report.

8. Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year.

9. Appointment of auditor and sustainability auditor.

10. Proposals from shareholders.

11. Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

12. Any other business.





Re item 1

The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.

Re item 2

The general meeting adopted the 2024 annual report.

Re item 3

The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

Re item 4

The general meeting approved the proposal to distribute dividends in the amount of DKK 200 million (equivalent to DKK 25.48 per share) for 2024 and to carry forward the remaining profit of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.

Re item 5

The general meeting adopted the proposal from the board of directors to amend articles 7.2, 11.1, 11.3, and 15.1 of the company's articles of association as presented in the notice convening the annual general meeting.

Re item 6

Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Niels Konstantin Jensen were re-elected as deputy chairmen of the board of directors.

Janis Carol Kong, and Lars Sandahl Sørensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Prior to the annual general meeting, Charles Thomazi announced that he would not stand for re-election.

The board of directors also consists of the employee representatives Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen, Brian Bjørnø, and Michael Eriksen, who have been elected for the period until 2027.

Re item 7

The general meeting approved the company's remuneration report by advisory vote.

Re item 8

The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.

Re item 9

The general meeting re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes.

Re item 10

The general meeting did not approve the submitted shareholder proposal regarding introduction of restrictions on night flights.

Re item 11

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.





COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup





Telephone: +45 32313231

E-mail: ...

CVR no. 14 70 72 04