Antidepressant Drugs Market To Double By 2034 Driven By Mental Health Awareness And Treatment Innovation | Telemedicine And Online Pharmacies Reshape Global Distribution Landscape

|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$18.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$37.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders
3.2.1.2 Increasing investment in research and development
3.2.1.3 Growing awareness regarding treatment therapies and mental health
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Side effects associated with some antidepressant drugs
3.2.2.2 Customer preference for non-pharmacological therapeutics over pharmacological therapeutics
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Pipeline analysis
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Class, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
5.3 Serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)
5.4 Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)
5.5 Atypical antidepressants
5.6 Norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor (NDRI)
5.7 Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)
5.8 Other drug classes
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Major depressive disorder
6.3 Generalized anxiety disorder
6.4 Obsessive-compulsive disorder
6.5 Panic disorder
6.6 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Oral
7.3 Injectable
7.4 Nasal
7.5 Transdermal
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Medication Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Branded
8.3 Generic
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Hospital pharmacies
9.3 Retail pharmacies
9.4 Online pharmacies
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb
11.2 Eli Lilly and Company
11.3 GlaxoSmithKline
11.4 Intra-Cellular Therapies
11.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
11.6 N.V. Organon
11.7 Novartis
11.8 Opko Health
11.9 Otsuka Pharmaceutical
11.10 Patheon
11.11 Pfizer
11.12 Sandoz
11.13 Sun Pharmaceuticals
11.14 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
11.15 Zhejiang NHU Company
