Panthenol Skincare Market Projected To Surpass US$11.093 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.38%

The panthenol skincare market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% from US$8.144 billion in 2025 to US$11.093 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the panthenol skincare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$11.093 billion by 2030.The Panthenol skin care market has been experiencing a significant surge in demand as consumers become more conscious of the ingredients in their beauty products. Panthenol, also known as pro-vitamin B5, has been gaining popularity for its natural and nourishing properties that promote healthy skin. This trend has caught the attention of industry experts and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of using natural ingredients in skin care products. Panthenol, derived from plants such as chamomile and royal jelly, is known for its moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties, making it a sought-after ingredient in the beauty industry.The rise in demand for Panthenol skin care products can also be attributed to the growing trend of clean beauty. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the harmful chemicals and synthetic ingredients in traditional skin care products and are turning towards natural alternatives. Panthenol, being a natural and safe ingredient, fits perfectly into this trend and has become a staple in many skincare routines.Leading brands in the beauty industry have also taken notice of this trend and have started incorporating Panthenol into their product lines. This has not only increased the availability of Panthenol skin care products but has also made them more accessible to a wider audience. With the growing demand for natural and sustainable beauty products, the Panthenol skin care market is expected to continue its growth and become a key player in the beauty industry.As the demand for natural and sustainable beauty products continues to rise, the Panthenol skin care market is poised for further growth and success. With its numerous benefits and increasing availability, Panthenol is set to become a staple ingredient in the beauty routines of many. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the panthenol skincare market that have been covered are L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, Beiersdorf, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson, among others.The market analytics report segments the panthenol skincare market as follows:.By Product TypeoSerumsoCreams and LotionsoCleansersoOthers.By ApplicationoMoisturizingoAnti-agingoSun-ProtectionoAcne TreatmentoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.Specialty Beauty Stores.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets.Pharmacies and Drugstores.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.L'Oréal.Estée Lauder.Procter & Gamble (P&G).Unilever.Beiersdorf.Shiseido.Johnson & Johnson.Avon Products.Revlon.Coty Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

