Trailer Reveal For Betray: Thirst, New Romantic Thriller From Director Jaron Lockridge

Poster for Betray: Thirst

Film is the second installment of the romantic Black thriller anthology, Betray, starring Peabody Hotel Duck Master, Kenon Walker.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two years after the first installment of writer/director Jaron Lockridge's Black romantic thriller Betray (Tubi) hit platforms, the second film in the steamy anthology will be released this May.Betray: Thirst follows a successful lawyer's life as it unravels when he crosses a dangerous line with a client, risking everything he's worked for. The film shows the emotional toll of betrayal but also showcases how desire and lust can emerge from one partner's complacency toward the other's needs after years in a committed relationship.Audiences praised the first installment of Betray for its authentic and grounded portrayal of Black characters, a refreshing take in the romantic thriller genre, where Black love stories are often underrepresented or misrepresented.The film stars Kenon Walker (Hustle and Flow), best known as the beloved Duck Master of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. The film also stars Everett Anderson, Bre Hassan, Jai Johnson & Sherika Woodard.Betray: Thirst will be available on Amazon Prime, Apple+, and Google Play on May 6, 2025.Watch the trailer here:ABOUT THE FILM:Betray: Thirst follows successful attorney Jamal, as he gets too close to his newest client and crosses a dangerous line that threatens to destroy him both personally and professionally.ABOUT MISGUIDED PERCEPTIONS FILMS:Helmed by prolific independent filmmaker Jaron Lockridge, Misguided Perceptions is an independent film production company based in Jackson, TN. Dedicated to telling authentic, representational stories steeped in Black southern culture, the company has overseen the production of ten independent feature films since its inception in 2016, including Betray, Betray: Thirst, Cubic Zirconia and the crime thriller The Stix.

Trailer for Betray: Thirst

