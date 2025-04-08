Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Witnesses Robust Growth Amid Rising Heart Failure Cases

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of heart failure worldwide, driven by factors such as rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension is further propelling the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market size is expected to grow from USD 7.9 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 24.1 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period. The global market for congestive heart failure (CHF) drugs is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of heart-related conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. The increasing aging population and widespread lifestyle changes are also contributing to a growing demand for effective heart failure treatments.

Congestive heart failure continues to be a major cause of hospital admissions and mortality worldwide. According to a 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine, the number of people suffering from heart failure in the U.S. could reach between 6 to 12 million by 2050, while Europe may see 17.9 million cases by 2060. This increasing disease burden underscores the urgent need for reliable drug therapies.

The Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

According to the World Health Organization's 2023 report, the number of individuals living with hypertension doubled to 1.28 billion in 2021. As hypertension is a major contributor to heart failure, the organization has targeted a 30% reduction in hypertension cases by 2030. Likewise, the American College of Cardiology noted in its 2022 report that high blood pressure is linked to nearly 2,770 lost years of healthy life per 100,000 people due to cardiovascular disease.

Improved diagnostic tools and heightened awareness are allowing for earlier detection and treatment of CHF. As a result, there is a growing preference for medications that can be managed in outpatient settings, reducing hospital stays and enhancing patient quality of life.

Drug innovation is also playing a key role in the market's expansion. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in advanced therapies such as SGLT2 inhibitors, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs), and combination treatments. These therapies not only improve outcomes but also offer fewer side effects, which encourages wider adoption.

Regulatory approvals for newer drugs and the increased focus on personalized medicine are enhancing treatment access, particularly in emerging markets. However, the market does face some hurdles. Strict regulatory processes and high drug costs pose challenges, especially in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. The affordability of newer, more effective treatments remains a concern for both patients and providers.

Market Segmentation Overview

Among the drug types, ACE inhibitors are currently leading the market. These medications are known for their effectiveness in reducing blood pressure, improving heart function, and slowing the progression of CHF. Their widespread availability and low cost, especially in generic form, contribute to their continued popularity as a first-line treatment.

On the other hand, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are emerging as the fastest-growing drug type. These medications offer similar benefits to ACE inhibitors and are often used when patients experience side effects such as cough. The expanding range of ARB formulations and their inclusion in combination therapies are accelerating their uptake globally.

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs industry is characterized by the presence of global and regional players such as Bayer, Novartis, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, and others.

Leading pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to introduce novel drug therapies, including angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs), SGLT2 inhibitors, and combination therapies, to improve patient outcomes. Market players are also emphasizing personalized medicine and precision therapies to cater to diverse patient needs.

Additionally, with an increasing number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals, competition is intensifying. The rising demand for affordable, effective treatments and the entry of generic drugs further contribute to the competitive landscape.

In March 2024, Bayer AG acquired the exclusive rights to market acoramidis in Europe. It is a potent & selective small molecule, orally administered TTR stabilizer for treating patients who are suffering from ATTR CM.

Some of the key companies in the global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market include:

Bayer

Novartis

Merck & Co

AstraZeneca

GSK

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Mylan

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Latest Industry Updates

In May 2024, Novartis AG launched Entresto Granular Tablets, a new formulation of its heart failure drug specifically designed for pediatric patients. This is the first ARNI treatment option for children with chronic heart failure. The drug has been approved for use in children with chronic heart failure, a condition often caused by congenital heart disease or cardiomyopathy.

In March 2024, Novo Nordisk A/S entered into an agreement to acquire Cardior Pharmaceuticals, a company specializing in RNA-based therapies for heart disease. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Novo Nordisk's position in the cardiovascular disease market.

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

ACE Inhibitor

Angiotensin Receptor Blocker

Beta Blocker

Diuretics

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Regional Bifurcation of the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market

Competitive analysis of the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market

Regional analysis of Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market

Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs market forecast (2024-2033)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

